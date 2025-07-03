NHL insider discusses Maple Leafs' missed opportunity to sign $50,750,000 Canucks superstar after Mitch Marner's sign-and-trade

NHL insider Daniele Francesch spoke about the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday's episode of the FAN Morning Show. He said the team missed a chance to sign Brock Boeser in free agency following Mitch Marner's sign-and-trade move to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Speaking about the free agent market for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Franceschi felt Boeser would have been a good fit.

"I thought he (Boeser) was a guy that, prior to signing with the Canucks, would have been an interesting candidate to look at and consider on the free agent market," Franceschi said. [1:38 onwards] "...they (Leafs) certainly had enough flexibility to make it all happen.

"I think it would have been an interesting fit, obviously not as complete a player as Mitch Marner, but if you talk about just the star power and certainly the goal scoring upside, that's as good as any you're going to find,"

Boeser also has experience playing under pressure, which could have helped him in Toronto. But Boeser chose to stay in Vancouver.

"Being able to potentially sign a player of that caliber, I think it would have been interesting," Franceschi said. "It also helps that he would have been coming from a fellow Canadian market, so he's got a little bit of experience playing ...under the limelight, being front and center all the time,"

Daniele Franceschi said Brock Boeser had been through a lot with the team. The situation involving Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller added stress in recent years.

"I do think ultimately, probably what it came down (Boser signing extension with Canucks) to was a little bit of the term and also the element of familiarity..." Franceschi said.

Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million deal with the Canucks. He scored 50 points in 75 games last season. He also had a career-high 40 goals and 73 points the year before.

Canucks signed Brock Boeser amid interest from Maple Leafs GM

Brock Boeser stayed with Vancouver Canucks, despite Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving's interest in the forward. Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin discussed Boeser after signing him.

"Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold," Allvin said, via NHL.com. "...we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team moving forward doing great work both on and off the ice."

Vancouver also signed Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland on the same day. Boeser will now enter his tenth season with the Canucks.

