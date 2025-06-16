NHL insider drops bold claim on John Tavares' future with Maple Leafs as free-agency decision inches closer - "Make lot more money leaving Toronto"

John Tavares is about to hit free agency once the season ends, and he may or may not be back with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team can sign him back, but it may be in the interest of both parties to go their separate ways.

Tavares spent the first portion of his career with the New York Islanders. His return home in free agency in 2018 was a major move for the Leafs. Now, seven seasons later, it could be over.

At least, NHL insider Chris Johnston said (12:44) so on First Up:

"I'm sure they're selling him on the merits of any less money that he might take from his market value is something that can help them build a better team.

"But let's not lose sight of the fact that John the is coming off a 38-goal season, and, you know, I think in a market where there's very few centers, he could definitely make a lot more money leaving Toronto."

Johnston doesn't think Tavares wants to take a paycut to stay with Toronto. He needs to be respected and make enough money, so that's a difficult "sweet spot" to find.

Tavares is one-fourth of the Core Four in Toronto, but that could end. Mitch Marner, another fourth of the core, is not expected to be back in free agency, and it looks as if Tavares, Toronto's former captain, is going to follow suit.

NHL insider begs John Tavares to sign friendly contract with Leafs

NHL insider Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun believes that Connor McDavid's lofty contract over the last several seasons has been value spending since he's also lapped the league in points during that time.

John Tavares is a pending free agent (Imagn)

John Tavares has been the second-highest paid player in that same time frame, but he's 24th in points. He is 16th in goals and 38th in assists, but none of it speaks to being the second-most expensive contract.

He added:

"What hasn’t been so reasonable: Tavares ranks 90th overall in hockey in playoff scoring since he came to the Leafs. That’s not what you call value spending. You can make the case that Tavares was paid $77 million for around $55 million worth of production."

Simmons implores the next Tavares deal with the Leafs, if there is one, to be much more team-friendly and production-appropriate.

