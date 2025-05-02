The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche will face off in a decisive Game 7 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. During Friday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" Podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the high-stakes Game 7. He said that it was expected that this series would go the full seven games, so the situation isn’t surprising.

"I think if we would have expected any series to go seven beforehand, it would have been this one. So I can't say I'm really surprised," Friedman said. [37:35]

Friedman highlighted strong performances from Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. He also pointed out that Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger has been one of the best players in the series, even better than Mackenzie Blackwood in goal for Colorado.

Friedman voiced concerns about how Dallas would perform in the absence of Miro Heiskanen, who is struggling with a knee injury, and Jason Robertson, who is out due to a leg injury. He added that it could be an easier win for the Avalanche.

"They're in game seven with no Robertson and no Heiskanen," Friedman said. "It's really lived up to the hype. I think a lot of people thought that Colorado. I don't think necessarily win easy, but win easier because those two guys were going to be out."

Despite the Avalanche being favored because of injuries to Dallas players, Friedman noted that the Stars have found ways to fight back.

"I have no idea how to handicap this on Saturday night. No idea at all, except and like we talk about when we discuss Florida, Tampa in that series, whoever loses this one, you've basically lost a Stanley Cup final. You didn't lose in the first round. You're going to lose a Stanley Cup final. I have no idea how to handicap this," Friedman added. [36:50]

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer talks about game 7 confidence

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer talked about how his team has been in this position before, with the chance to advance at home in Game 7. He acknowledged that he prefers winning earlier in the series but feels good about the team’s chances on home ice. The Stars have won Game 7s against the Avalanche three times, with the most recent win in 2020.

“Now we’ve got a great opportunity. Home for Game. 7,” DeBoer said via NHL.com “We’ve been in this situation before. No one gave us a chance to win this series, and here we are with one game at home to advance, so that’s a great situation to be in. I’d rather win in six. I like Game 7s at home, I can tell you that. That’s an advantage for us being at home.”

Despite being down in the series, the Stars have remained competitive. Mikko Rantanen and others have stepped up, and Colorado’s history in Game 7s is not strong. The Avalanche have lost their last six Game 7s, and coach Jared Bednar has yet to win one.

In contrast, Jake Oettinger has been solid in Game 7s for Dallas, with a 2-1 record and a low goals-against average. The winner of this Game 7 will advance to face either the Winnipeg Jets or the St. Louis Blues in the second round.

