NHL insider drops bombshell claim about Mitch Marner-Maple Leafs contract extension amidst piling criticism 

NHL insider Chris Johnston made a big claim about Mitch Marner’s contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Marner’s current deal ends after the 2024-25 season. He has not agreed to any new contract talks during the season.
Johnston says Marner is unlikely to sign a new deal with Toronto before July 1.
Chris Johnston wrote (via The Athletic):
"There is absolutely zero reason to believe that he’ll be signing another contract in Toronto on or before July 1 – not after refusing to negotiate an in-season extension with the Leafs or even considering a request from management to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline."
Marner may want to leave the Leafs after facing criticism for playoff losses. His recent costly mistake led to a goal against the Florida Panthers. The Leafs lost that game 6-1.
The Leafs are down 3-2 in a playoff series and need a win to stay alive. Marner and his teammate Auston Matthews have struggled recently. Marner has just one shot on goal in three consecutive losses. This led to fan frustration, with some throwing jerseys on the ice.
Johnston says the pressure on Mitch Marner and the team is very high. The Leafs have not won the Stanley Cup in 58 years. Marner, Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares once gave fans hope. But playoff failures have hurt that hope.
Johnston further writes,
"There’s been a growing sense that the 28-year-old winger wants a fresh start after enduring an avalanche of criticism for his team’s repeated playoff shortcomings. That’s about to be released again here with serious force after Marner and linemate Auston Matthews have been completely shut down in the offensive zone by the defending Stanley Cup champions in Round 2."
If the Leafs lose the next game, it may be the end for Mitch Marner in Toronto. John Tavares might also leave, as his contract is ending soon. Coach Craig Berube dislikes the phrase “Core Four,” suggesting its potential discontinuation.
Mitch Marner focused on the playoffs despite the upcoming free agency
Trailing the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their playoff series, the Toronto Maple Leafs must win Game 6 on the road to avoid elimination. Several key players, including Mitch Marner, will become free agents this summer. Following the Game 5 loss, Marner said he is focused on the next game. He told NHL.com,
“No, no thoughts of that at all. We have to reset. It’s obviously not the spot we want to be in but you can’t do anything about it. We know this is going to be a roller coaster of a ride and that it’s not going to be easy. Like I said, we’re going to have the mindset now to go into Florida and take it shift by shift and win a hockey game.”
Having played his entire career in Toronto, this summer could be crucial for Marner and the Maple Leafs.
