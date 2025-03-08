NHL insider Nick Kypreos has dropped a bombshell claim about a blockbuster trade offer the Toronto Maple Leafs made for Mikko Rantanen that was rejected by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ad

Speaking on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast on Friday, Kypreos revealed that the Maple Leafs' offer for Rantanen before he was dealt to the Dallas Stars.

"The Leafs had Minten, Cowan and two firsts on the table for Rantanen...that's their big move, they could have found different ways to probably sure up lot of things, but that was the big move.”

Ad

Trending

“Carolina said no on the thought that they could meet the Leafs and Rantanen down the road in the playoffs, they went west."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kypreos believes the Leafs were willing to offer Rantanen an eight-year deal worth between $105 to $110 million. The Leafs were fully committed to landing him until Carolina decided to trade him to Dallas instead.

He says the Hurricanes specifically rejected the Maple Leafs' offer because they wanted to avoid facing Rantanen and Toronto in the playoffs.

Instead, Carolina traded Rantanen to Dallas just before the trade deadline on Friday. The Stars promptly signed him to an 8-year, $96 million contract extension. In return, the Hurricanes received prospect Logan Stankoven, conditional first round picks in 2026 and 2028, and two third round picks.

Ad

Mikko Rantanen reflects on multiple trades leading to Dallas

Mikko Rantanen is trying to process his rapid movement across three NHL franchises in short succession. The Finn was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Hurricanes in January and now finds himself in Dallas just a few weeks later.

"It's been crazy," Rantanen told TSN. "It was the first time I've been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you're on a new team for the first time."

Ad

Rantanen said the rapid succession of trades and having to abruptly leave Colorado, where he had spent his whole career, was an experience he never thought he'd go through. But now he's excited to join Dallas.

"I’ve played against Dallas a lot. I know they have a good team. I know the city well enough and everything there, and I’ve only heard good things about the organization and everything, so at the end of the day, it was easy. Easy decision at that point." Rantanen stated.

Mikko Rantanen has racked up 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games, putting him tied for 11th in the NHL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama