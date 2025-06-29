NHL insider drops highly concerning update on Alex Pietrangelo’s future, claims ‘serious’ season jeopardising injuries

Alex Pietrangelo could be sidelined for quite some time. The Vegas Golden Knights' star defenseman has missed several chunks of time over the last two seasons, and recent reports had suggested that the latest injury could derail his 2025-26 campaign.
While nothing has been confirmed, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period provided an update on Pietrangelo's health status on Sunday afternoon, and it doesn't sound promising.
Pagnotta shared the report in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"I’m hearing Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is dealing with serious injuries and is going to require multiple major surgeries this summer, which will result in missing the entire 2025-26 season, at least," Pagnotta wrote.
Pietrangelo has two years remaining on the seven-year, $61,600,000 contract he signed with the Golden Knights as a UFA in 2020. He produced 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 71 games played during the 2024-25 regular season.
Alex Pietrangelo's injury further opens the door for Mitch Marner to sign in Vegas
The Vegas Golden Knights have emerged as the clear frontrunners for Mitch Marner in recent days, and the news of Alex Pietrangelo potentially missing the entire season only makes that possibility even stronger.
Team reporter Danny Webster broke down how it could all shake out in Vegas should Pietrangelo be placed on IR and Marner be signed in free agency. He posted the breakdown on X.
"Hypothetical math: Golden Knights sit at $5.615 million after signing Saad and Smith to respective 1x$2 deals. Roy goes out at $3 million. If Pietrangelo lands on LTIR, that gives the Golden Knights $17.415 million. If Marner comes in at $12 million, that should be enough left over for another defenseman and, maybe, another forward," Webster wrote.
Reports on Saturday suggested that the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs were talking about a sign-and-trade, which would involve Nicolas Roy going back the other way to Toronto.
Mitch Marner, of course, is a pending UFA who just played out the final season of his six-year, $65,408,000 contract signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019.
Whether the Golden Knights land Marner or not, the loss of Alex Pietrangelo will undoubtedly leave a huge hole on the back end.
