  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Mitch Marner
  • NHL insider drops hot take on Mitch Marner's 'nine years of ineptitude' for Maple Leafs in playoffs

NHL insider drops hot take on Mitch Marner's 'nine years of ineptitude' for Maple Leafs in playoffs

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:46 GMT
NHL: MAY 18 Stanley Cup Playoffs&nbsp;2nd Round Panthers at Maple Leafs - Source: Getty
NHL insider talked about the Maple Leafs' lineup balance post Mitch Marner trade (Source: Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights after nine seasons. Marner had strong regular-season numbers but often struggled in the playoffs.

Ad

On the FirstUp podcast, Matthew Cauz claimed that the Leafs needed to move on from the 28-year-old after 'nine years of ineptitude' in big games.

"It's so weird," Cauz said. "It's just the nature of the game, and it's also the nature of nine years of ineptitude in big games that for the Maple Leafs to go further in the playoffs, they actually have to subtract someone as talented as Marner.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It speaks to whatever has just gone wrong with Marner consistently over the years. And by the way, not just him, Morgan Riley, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander, all of them. It's not about Marner, it's about a collection of all of them together."

Cauz thinks that the Leafs have always been full of skillful players but lacked balance. The Toronto franchise needs to realize that you need a little bit of everything to succeed in the playoffs. Cauz also stressed on the disparate nature of the playoffs from the regular season.

Ad

Mitch Marner signed an eight-year, $96 million contract before the trade. He had 102 points last season, but only two playoff goals. The Leafs got Nicolas Roy in return, a reliable center with playoff experience.

Cauz explained that having too many similar players was part of the problem. He believes playoff hockey needs different roles, not just scoring.

"You need a little bit of everything," Cauz said. "But it also speaks to the nature of hockey playoffs. Like, that's part of this. Like, this is about the fact that you need ... What you do to dominate in the regular season doesn't translate in the playoffs.
Ad
"What the Maple Leafs have done in these wonderful regular seasons has never translated. And the way to fix it is to be okay with not having Marner, an incredibly talented player, but the makeup just never worked."
Ad

Cauz believes that the trade might help the Leafs become a more complete team.

Mitch Marner's reasons for joining the Golden Knights

Mitch Marner said that leaving Toronto was tough, but joining Vegas is exciting. He liked the team’s winning culture and playoff success.

Vegas has made the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons. They won the Stanley Cup in 2023 and hope to contend again.

Ad
"This was a spot very high on my list, we wanted to come here, and I went back to my agent and said I’m open to doing this," Marner said, via NHL.com. "We thought about going to free agency but this was a place I wanted to be, didn’t want to lose that opportunity and join this hockey team."

Mitch Marner said he wants to win and felt Vegas gave him the best chance.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications