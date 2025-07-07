NHL insider Elliotte Friedman updated on Bowen Byram’s contract situation with the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Byram’s last contract was a two-year deal worth $7.7 million with the Colorado Avalanche, but near the 2024 trade deadline, he was traded to the Sabres. He is a restricted free agent after his contract ended at the end of the season.

Ad

On Sunday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said Byram did not file for arbitration before the player deadline.

"The player deadline to file was Saturday afternoon," Friedman said. (Timestamp: 46:38). "Now the Sabres can file Sunday afternoon by 5 PM here's the challenge for Buffalo. What they have to consider is, if they do, the player gets to pick the term."

Ad

Trending

Per Friedman, Sabres have filled for salary arbitration with Bowen Byram. Byram is now eligible to pick the term of his next contract extension.

If the Buffalo Sabres file by Sunday, Byram can choose a one or two-year term. A two-year deal would take him straight to unrestricted free agency.

"Arbitration is one or two years, and if the team takes the player to arbitration, the player gets to pick the length of the award," Friedman said. "Undoubtedly, the sabers are aware of this....... taking him to arbitration, you risk him taking two years and going right to unrestricted free agency, not going to arbitration, you risk another kind of battle."

Ad

If the Sabres do not file, it keeps the door open for another team to make an offer sheet. While offer sheets are rare, they are still a possibility in this case.

"It does leave open the option of an offer sheet, whether or not anyone believes it's actually going to happen," Friedman said.

Bowen Byram was drafted fourth by Colorado in 2019. He joined the Buffalo Sabres during the 2023–24 season. In 2024–25, he played 82 games and scored 38 points with a +11 rating. He has played 246 NHL games with 110 points.

Ad

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams' comments on Bowen Byram

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams earlier said that the team will match any offer sheet for Bowen Byram. He said they are not looking to trade him unless the return helps now, not in the future.

"If there is a deal out there that makes sense for us, that is going to improve our roster, we're open to it," Adams said, as per my previous column on Byram. "But we're not in a situation where we're looking to move him out or move him for futures."

Adams also said the team's salary cap plan allows them to handle a new contract for Byram. Buffalo wants to keep him, but the situation is tricky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama