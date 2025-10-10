NHL insider drops truth bomb on Jack Eichel’s $108M extension and Golden Knights’ stance on Mitch Marner

Jack Eichel’s new deal with the Vegas Golden Knights has ended all questions about his future. The star center signed an eight-year, $108 million contract extension that will keep him in Vegas through the 2033-34 season on Tuesday.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about the contract during Friday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" Podcast and shared how both sides saw the deal. He said Eichel always had a clear idea of what his value was and didn’t waver much during talks.

“Eichel saw a value," Friedman said on Friday. [37:32 onwards] "This is my value.”

Friedman added that even when players like Kirill Kaprizov and Connor McDavid signed major contracts, it didn’t change Eichel’s stance. Instead, it made him more confident about his worth.

Friedman also mentioned that Vegas’s tax benefits helped shape the deal. Nevada has no state income tax, which makes it easier for the team to match high-value contracts compared to other states.

“Is it a little bit higher than Vegas wanted to go? Yeah, I think it is. But number one, they know the player,” Friedman said.

The team believed Jack Eichel was worth the investment.

Even after trading for Mitch Marner, Friedman said the Golden Knights made sure Eichel knew he was still their top player.

“Even with Marner coming in, Eichel was going to be number one,” Friedman noted.

Mitch Marner, who was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to Vegas in July, made his debut in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings, playing alongside Jack Eichel. Before the season, Marner said he was excited about the opportunity to play with Eichel.

“He’s an exceptional player who moves well up and down the ice, both ends very responsible,” Marner said, via NHL.com in July. “He has a deadly shot with his vision and playmaking potential, so I’m very excited to start working with him.”

Jack Eichel’s extension gives Vegas long-term stability with their top center, while Marner’s arrival adds more offensive strength.

Jack Eichel on staying with “incredible place” Vegas

Speaking after signing his new contract, Jack Eichel said he is happy to stay in Vegas. He said it gives him peace of mind, and said that he always wanted to play in Vegas.

"I said all along I wanted to be here, ...so happy to continue my career here in Vegas," Eichel said, via NHL.com. "It’s been an incredible place for me, my family."

Eichel has been very important to the Golden Knights since joining in 2021. He leads the team in points, scoring 94 points last season.

"For Vegas, Eichel isn’t just their top center. He’s their identity in evolution." NHL reporter Gary Lawless said.

Eichel helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in 2023 and is a key part of the team as they try to win another championship.

