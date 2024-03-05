NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman proposes radical change to playoff format

In a recent appearance on the Spittin Chiclets podcast, NHL insider and host of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman, stirred up a conversation with a radical proposal to shake up the NHL playoff format. However, Friedman's suggestion was met with skepticism from some traditionalists like Paul Bissonnette.

Spittin Chiclets shared a snippet from the podcast, in which Elliotte Friedman discusses his idea for expanding the playoffs with hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney. In the clip, Friedman was seen advocating for a format that not only increases the excitement of the postseason but also enhances the league's television deal.

Friedman's proposal involves a unique approach to the playoff structure, where the top 10 teams in each conference would participate in a play-in format.

"This makes your TV deal more valuable. This is what I would do. You end the regular season, and then what I would have is, I would have 10 at 7, 9 at 8, both conferences, back to back."

Elliotte Friedman further explained:

"Higher seeded team gets both games at home. First game, you play 60 minutes. The team that loses that game has to win the next game. If that team wins the next game, sudden death overtime, first goal moves on."

"If the first game ends in a tie, the team that wins the second game moves on. So the first game is 60 minutes, no overtime, and it decides what's at stake in the second game."

Friedman's proposal challenges the conventional playoff structure but aims to inject new energy and intrigue into the postseason.

Elliotte Friedman clarifies Jeremy Swayman contract rumors

Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman clarified recent speculation regarding Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman's contract extension. In his 32 Thoughts column, Friedman reported discussions between the Bruins and Swayman, triggering social media rumors of an imminent deal.

After Monday's game, Swayman, when asked, maintained secrecy:

"I like Elliotte (Friedman) a lot, but I'm going to leave that to my agent."

Addressing the confusion on The Jeff Marek Show, Friedman emphasized,

"I don't think the Bruins and Swayman are close on an extension, but I do think they have talked about it."

He debunked exaggerated claims, stating,

“I don’t know where this got so out of control yesterday. I certainly didn’t intend to create the impression that anything was getting close."

The initial report highlighted the Bruins' dilemma with Linus Ullmark's potential departure and the need to make decisions amid goaltender market changes.