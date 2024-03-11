NHL insider Elliotte Friedman warns of potential playoff salary cap issues after Vegas Golden Knights' trade deadline activity

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently raised concerns about potential salary cap issues arising from the trade deadline activity of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The controversy revolves around a loophole that allows teams to exceed the regular season salary cap by placing players on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). This strategy, reportedly linked to Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland, has sparked debate over its fairness and impact on the competitive balance in the league.

Friedman shed light on the genesis of this loophole, attributing its recognition to Ken Holland during the implementation of the salary cap. According to Friedman, Holland's foresight emerged during discussions in 2002 when the Toronto Maple Leafs faced challenges in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes due to several injuries.

"Here's the problem with that," Friedman explained, referencing Holland's insight, "Ken Holland brought that up when they were bringing the salary cap in, and everybody backed off because they remembered he was right."

Vegas Golden Knights cap dilemma raises playoff integrity concerns

The current controversy centers on teams exploiting the LTIR loophole, particularly the Vegas Golden Knights, who now boast a cap hit of $92.3 million despite the regular season cap limit being $83.5 million. This overage is attributed to players like Mark Stone, Robin Lehner, and William Carrier being placed on LTIR.

The implication is that these players, initially expected to miss the regular season, could return for the playoffs, during which there is no salary cap restriction.

In light of the recent trade deadline activity by the Vegas Golden Knights, Friedman expressed concern about the potential ramifications on the competitive integrity of the playoffs. The team's roster, currently exceeding the legal cap by $8 million, could be completely legal come playoff time, creating a situation where other teams could be vulnerable.

Friedman recalled a specific instance from the 2002 playoffs, underscoring the significance of Holland's foresight:

"You remember in the 2002 playoffs when Toronto went to the ECF against Carolina and lost, the Leafs had like 10 guys injured, and Holland said what if that happens to you and you can't field a team in the playoffs, you're not going to want that, and he was right, nobody wanted that, so that's why there is no cap in the playoffs."

Friedman's cautionary statements highlight the need for the league to address and possibly amend the existing rules surrounding the salary cap and LTIR usage.