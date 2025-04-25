NHL insider emphasizes ‘dominant’ Kirill Kaprizov’s importance to Minnesota Wild amidst 2-1 series lead

Minnesota Wild are leading their first-round series 2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Kirill Kaprizov has been a big reason for the Wild's success after losing Game 1. He has scored four goals and added three assists in three games.

Kaprizov has also made key plays on defense, with a rating of 3. He is playing at a high level after missing 41 games due to a lower-body injury in the regular season.

NHL insider Mike Johnson spoke about Kaprizov on NHL Network's broadcast on Thursday.

"The team without him is nowhere near the team with him," Johnson said. "And that seems obvious because he's such a great player. But he can beat guys 1-on-1, with the way he handles the puck and skates. He can set up other players with his vision and his ability to pass the puck and distribute."

Johnson added Kaprizov is both a playmaker and a goal scorer. He called him the dominant player in the series.

"He is also a functional goal scorer," Johnson added. "As good as he is with the puck and throwing it around, he's also a tremendous finisher with the puck, and he has been the dominant figure in this series. The best positional player in the series is Kaprizov.

Johnson said Kaprizov came back strong after injury. And he also said that Kaprizov helps his teammates play better.

"Kaprizov steps in the lineup, he's a threat," Johnson said. "But when he's there, Matt Boldy becomes, an already good player without him, but with him - much more dangerous. Joel Eriksson Ek - much more dangerous, power play that’s much more dangerous."

Johnson said everything works better when Kaprizov is on the ice.

"All these things fall into place, even the players who play behind him… Everything works better with Kaprizov." Johnson said. "He is incredible and incredibly important for Minnesota."

Kirill Kaprizov has 11 shots and eight blocked shots in the series. He is helping the team with his two-way play, and the Wild will need him to stay sharp as the series continues.

Johnson said Kirill Kaprizov would have been a Hart Trophy finalist without injury

Kirill Kaprizov scored 56 points in 41 regular-season games for the Minnesota Wild. He scored 15 goals with a plus-rating of 19 while averaging 22:28 minutes on the ice.

"And I think we forget how great he was because he missed the last half of the year," Johnson said. "He was going to be a Hart Trophy finalist before he got hurt, and he missed a lot of time, came back late, and still had no trouble getting right up to speed."

Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals in Game 3. He had two goals and an assist in Game 2. In Game 1, he added two assists and blocked three shots. He has made an impact every night, and his all-around play makes the Wild a strong team.

