NHL insider expects 'legendary' Thachuk brothers to stage another big fight at Canada vs USA 4 Nations final

During the Canada vs USA 4 Nations final, one hockey insider believes Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk could repeat what they did at the round-robin game against Canada. The brothers were involved in numerous fights in the first few minutes of what proved to be an intense match. Though Canada struck first, the USA, thanks to the tone-setting done by the Tkachuk brothers, roared back and won 3-1.

During Thursday's episode of "First Up," Mike Johnson said:

"It worked the first time, and it set the tone. And right now, the Tkachuk brothers are legendary, not in this tournament, not just among the hockey people, but sort of their brand is growing across the United States. It would not stun me if they said, You know what, forget it. Do it again, and the crowd would be on our side this time, it would be electric for us this time, I wonder, I wonder if they go down the road again. I don't think so, but I guess I didn't think so last time, and they did."

The Tkachuk brothers have been instrumental in getting Team USA to this point, though much of their impact goes beyond the box score and into how they've led their team and set examples. That could include another fiery display against their bitter rivals in the 4 Nations final tonight.

Canadian star addresses Matthew Tkachuk ahead of 4 Nations Final

The last time Canada and the USA faced off, Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel fought during the first bit of the match. Ahead of the 4 Nations Final, Hagel has opened up on that fight and what the future holds. He said (via ESPN):

"We don't need to initiate anything. We don't have any group chats going on. We're going out there playing our game and then giving it everything and doing it for our country. We're just going to play as hard as we can and do it for the flag on the chest."

Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel fought (Getty)

The two players are rivals in the NHL too, as Tkachuk is a Florida Panthers star, while Hagel plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tkachuk jested in response:

"Maybe their team doesn't like each other then, if they don't have group chats."

All eyes will be on these two during the Canada vs USA 4 Nations Final tonight at 8:00 pm EST.

