NHL insider explains why David Savard shouldn't be on Montreal Canadiens' trade block

Amid rumors before the NHL trade deadline on March 8, NHL insider Pierre McGuire has voiced his opinion on why the Montreal Canadiens should reconsider placing defenseman David Savard on the trade block.

McGuire highlighted Savard's attributes, describing him as a "shot blocker, a penalty killer,". He said (on The Sick Podcast):

"I've been saying this, I personally would. He's a shop blogger, a penalty killer. He's a big body. He's proud. He's, so not a lot of guys are lining up to come back and play in Montreal. He lined up to come back and play in Montreal. He's a really proud guy. David Savard is a Stanley Cup winner."

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly mulling over the possibility of trading Savard before the deadline, despite his expressed desire to remain with the team. The situation presents a challenging dilemma for the organization, as they weigh the potential offers for the player against his leadership and defensive skills.

David Savard's contract carries a $3.5 million cap hit with another year remaining after this season. Notably, he was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade involving first and third-round draft picks three years ago.

While Savard undoubtedly brings value to the team, the Canadiens must carefully assess the implications of parting ways with him.

As the team undergoes a transitional phase, with veteran assets being offloaded before the deadline, General Manager Kent Hughes faces the tough decision of determining Savard's future with the organization.

David Savard went pointless in Canadiens' 4-3 loss

David Savard went scoreless in the Montreal Canadiens' 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Despite logging 18 minutes and 53 seconds of ice time and registering one shot on goal, he failed to contribute to the scoresheet.

The Devils, fueled by desperation for a win after recent losses, capitalized on a power-play goal by Nico Hischier in the third period to secure victory. Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey, with goaltender Nico Daws making 23 saves.

Montreal took two one-goal leads in the second period, courtesy of Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki, but New Jersey fought back each time. Despite the loss, Gallagher said:

“It’s a good opportunity for us to grow as a group and gain some tough experience,"

The Canadiens will look to bounce back when they host the Arizona Coyotes next.