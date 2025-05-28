NHL insider floats blockbuster Erik Karlsson to Maple Leafs for $60,000,000 superstar move

Just two seasons into his tenure as a Pittsburgh Penguin, many are beginning to speculate about the future of Erik Karlsson.

The three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman has not played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2016-17 campaign with the Ottawa Senators.

His play has been very inconsistent in the seven years since leaving the nation's capital, though there's no question he remains one of the most gifted offensive defensemen in the world.

That skill set is tantalizing for other teams, but a big risk at the same time. Penguins GM Kyle Dubas took that risk two years ago; however, he now may be looking to move on from the star blueliner.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was particularly intrigued by the idea of Karlsson joining the Toronto Maple Leafs when speaking on the DFO Rundown. Daily Faceoff posted the full video on YouTube.

"I actually do think they need a power play quarterback, because they have elite offensive talent, and Morgan Rielly's not a QB. And the question is, who do you pair him with? Who can play defense? Do you put him with Jake McCabe? Do you put him with, pick a guy? Do you put him with Simon Benoit? I don't think Toronto's outlandish; I really don't," Seravalli said (17:43).

NHL insider Jason Gregor then proposed a 1-for-1 swap of Erik Karlsson for Morgan Rielly.

"I would. I would get off of Morgan Rielly's contract in the worst way," Seravalli added.

Erik Karlsson has two years remaining on the eight-year, $92,000,000 contract he originally signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2019. On the other hand, Morgan Rielly has five years left on his eight-year, $60,000,000 deal in Toronto.

Whether Erik Karlsson actually gets traded is still an unknown

Despite all of the trade rumors surrounding Erik Karlsson, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Penguins GM Kyle Dubas wants to move the 34-year-old.

Dubas referred to Karlsson as a player to help bring them back into contention during his end-of-season media availability. Pens Inside Scoop shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Erik is and will forever be a polarizing figure. My view would be we expect him to be one of the people who pulls us from where we're at into contention. I had a long meeting with him... My push would be his actions have to match his ambitions. He showed throughout the year he has another level to him... He had moments of great play with too many inconsistencies. We have to push him to get here," Dubas said.

Erik Karlsson is not a stranger to being in the spotlight of trade talks, so it shouldn't affect him too much on or off the ice until something actually happens.

Whatever the end result is, this will be an interesting storyline to follow into the offseason.

