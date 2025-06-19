NHL insider floats blockbuster Mitch Marner to Panthers move; believes $17,700,000 Conn Smythe champ 'brings out something' in Leafs winger

Mitch Marner will have his pick of teams in free agency in all likelihood. The free agent is probably not returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs and any team that can will likely offer him a deal this offseason.

What it will come down to is where Marner wants to go and how much he can make. The Florida Panthers have been tabbed as an interesting landing spot because they have some key free agents as well, so there's money available.

Plus, they have Sam Bennett, someone NHL insider Jeff Marek thinks would be a perfect partner to Marner. In a clip from "The Sheet with Jeff Marek" posted on X on Thursday, Marek said:

"Something really interesting happened to the Four Nations," Marek said. "Mitch Marner played with Sam Bennett, and he looked really different, like when he's put with a different sentiment, and a sentiment that plays like Sam Bennett, it brings out something different and accentuates more of a positive in Mitch Marner than Auston Matthews did."

Marek believes Marner and Auston Matthews are too similar as linemates, but Bennett would be a nice juxtaposition for Marner.

"I think anybody that watched those two at the Four Nations said, 'Oh, man, there's something there.' And when you throw in the state tax situation, and eight equals 10 or nine, equals 12 or 11.5 or whatever works out to be, I don't know that it will be outlandish to speculate or wonder about if the Florida Panthers."

Marek predicted that Brad Marchand would go to the Dallas Stars and that Aaron Ekblad would go to the Utah Mammoth, leaving room for Marner to come in and join Bennett's line. However, Bennett would also have to sign back since he's a free agent.

Sam Bennett and Mitch Marner runs came at a good time

Mitch Marner is entering free agency on the back of a breakout, 102-point season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he struggled as his team fizzled out in the playoffs. Still, 102 points is impressive for Mitch Marner.

Sam Bennett won the Conn Smythe (Credits: Imagn)

On the other hand, Sam Bennett is entering free agency after a thrilling playoff run and a Conn Smyth win. He scored 15 goals in the postseason and was dominant in the Stanley Cup Final, thus upping his value with potential suitors.

Matthew Tkachuk implored his free agent teammates to get as much money as they can, and Bennett's performance came at the perfect time to do so.

