NHL Insider floats Maple Leafs, $2.1B franchise as potential landing spots for Brad Marchand, bluntly rules out Boston Bruins

NHL insider Jimmy Murphy floated some potential landing spots for star forward Brad Marchand, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing an 8-year, $49 million contract.

Murphy made it clear that a reunion between Marchand and Boston isn’t on the table, despite the winger’s 16-year run and impactful career with the team.

"As I've stated since he was traded, a source close to Brad Marchand just told me: "I can't see a way he returns to the #NHLBruins. That ship's sailed." My top three landing spots for Marchand right now: 1.) Stays with #TimeToHunt 2.) #LeafsForever 3.) #NJDevils"

Marchand was traded by the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers at the deadline this year for a conditional 2027 second-round pick. That pick has now been upgraded to a first-rounder due to the Panthers advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals and Marchand playing in over 50% of their playoff games so far.

The 37-year-old has fit in seamlessly with Florida, recording 3 goals and 12 points through 14 postseason games.

According to Murphy, the Panthers have a good chance of re-signing Marchand as he has meshed well with their core. However, he sees the Toronto Maple Leafs as another top suitor given their need for more high-end talent up front.

Murphy also mentioned the New Jersey Devils, who have a valuation of $2.1B (as per Forbes), as a dark horse landing spot.

While Marchand's next destination is still up in the air, Murphy made it clear that re-signing with the Bruins is highly unlikely.

DJ Bean's on Brad Marchand being "perfect" for the Panthers

NHL analyst DJ Bean discussed on "What Chaos!" podcast how well Brad Marchand has fit in with the Florida Panthers since being traded. Bean said that it's been a match that nobody expected to happen.

"How perfect he has been for the Panthers how perfect the Panthers have been for him We never in a million years thought it would actually happen," Bean said. (9:48 onwards)

"It would be a great marriage for both sides, a guy going into free agency, a guy who wants another cup, a guy who plays exactly the way the Florida Panthers play.”

Despite playing on the third line and not on the top power play or penalty kill units, Brad Marchand has tied for the team lead in points. Bean described Marchand’s performance in Florida as the most unexpected twist so far, noting he’s delivering top-line production while playing from the third line.

As Bean noted, having a great third line that can control and shift momentum is often the difference between a good team and a great team in the playoffs.

