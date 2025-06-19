Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, making him eligible to sign an extension this summer.

McDavid has been with the Oilers for a decade, and his closest Stanley Cup runs came in the last two years, both ending in losses to the Florida Panthers. The question now is whether he can win a championship with the Oilers.

On TSN Overdrive, NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed the intriguing possibility of Connor McDavid's contract extension, suggesting he might delay signing. Dreger noted that the Oilers captain is likely to take time to decompress after the season, as the disappointment of the recent loss is still fresh.

Trending

"I wouldn’t say it’s urgent. I think Connor is going to want to take some time to decompress. Because it’s still heat of the moment, the disappointment is significant," he said.

McDavid could evaluate whether the Oilers are well-equipped at the start of the next training camp compared to the team that fell to the Panthers in six games.

"There is that sexy side to this story — what if he waits? What if he just says, “No, you know, I want to take a bigger, better look. I want to wait till the offseason.. and then let’s see what management does with that. How is this team going to be different in training camp and better in training camp than the one that lost in a six-game series to the Florida Panthers?" Dreger continued.

Expand Tweet

While acknowledging the business side of hockey, Dreger believes McDavid's relationship with Leon Draisaitl matters greatly. However, the insider remains confident that McDavid will stay in Edmonton, and this topic won't linger into the fall.

Matthew Tkachuk hails Connor McDavid after Oilers' SCF defeat

Matthew Tkachuk offered high praise for Connor McDavid after Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, suggesting that McDavid's exceptional talent will lead him to win a Stanley Cup someday, regardless of which team he plays for.

"When you have a player that good and that talented, he’s going to win (the Stanley Cup) one day. Wherever it is,” Tkachuk said, per The Athletic.

McDavid was tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl (33 points) as the leading point scorer in the playoffs. The 28-year-old amassed 100 points through 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 regular-season games. Notably, this was McDavid's eighth 100-point campaign in his last.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama