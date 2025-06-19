Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, making him eligible to sign an extension this summer.
McDavid has been with the Oilers for a decade, and his closest Stanley Cup runs came in the last two years, both ending in losses to the Florida Panthers. The question now is whether he can win a championship with the Oilers.
On TSN Overdrive, NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed the intriguing possibility of Connor McDavid's contract extension, suggesting he might delay signing. Dreger noted that the Oilers captain is likely to take time to decompress after the season, as the disappointment of the recent loss is still fresh.
"I wouldn’t say it’s urgent. I think Connor is going to want to take some time to decompress. Because it’s still heat of the moment, the disappointment is significant," he said.
McDavid could evaluate whether the Oilers are well-equipped at the start of the next training camp compared to the team that fell to the Panthers in six games.
"There is that sexy side to this story — what if he waits? What if he just says, “No, you know, I want to take a bigger, better look. I want to wait till the offseason.. and then let’s see what management does with that. How is this team going to be different in training camp and better in training camp than the one that lost in a six-game series to the Florida Panthers?" Dreger continued.
While acknowledging the business side of hockey, Dreger believes McDavid's relationship with Leon Draisaitl matters greatly. However, the insider remains confident that McDavid will stay in Edmonton, and this topic won't linger into the fall.
Matthew Tkachuk hails Connor McDavid after Oilers' SCF defeat
Matthew Tkachuk offered high praise for Connor McDavid after Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, suggesting that McDavid's exceptional talent will lead him to win a Stanley Cup someday, regardless of which team he plays for.
"When you have a player that good and that talented, he’s going to win (the Stanley Cup) one day. Wherever it is,” Tkachuk said, per The Athletic.
McDavid was tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl (33 points) as the leading point scorer in the playoffs. The 28-year-old amassed 100 points through 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 regular-season games. Notably, this was McDavid's eighth 100-point campaign in his last.
