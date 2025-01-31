After the Colorado Avalanche made a blockbuster trade sending Mikko Rantanen to Carolina on Jan. 24, the hockey world has all been wondering; what's coming next?

Martin Necas and Jack Drury were a nice return for their superstar winger, but everyone around the league feels there is more to come in Colorado.

A centerman appears to be the position the Avs are targeting. There are several pending unrestricted free agents that could fit that mold, but what about a younger player with more term like Trevor Zegras?

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman brought up the idea, which he got from an NHL league executive on Friday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast".

"By the way, I had an executive from the league tell me this: Do you want to know who he wants to see Colorado trade for?" Friedman said (28:40). "Trevor Zegras. He said that he would love to see Trevor Zegras learn from Nathan MacKinnon. I have no idea if it's even a thing because we're all talking about what's Colorado gonna do now and his idea was (to) go get Zegras. Put him with MacKinnon, see what happens."

Zegras is in the second season of a three-year $17,250,000 contract signed with the Anaheim Ducks in 2023. He has played just 29 games this season and has produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Zegras has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, but when available, he is a game-breaking talent.

The Colorado Avalanche's new acquisitions have fit in well so far

The key pieces the Avalanche received in return for Mikko Rantanen have been productive to start their tenure.

Martin Necas has racked up four points (zero goals, four assists) in three games while Jack Drury has produced two points (two goals, zero assists) in three games. Necas' speed and skill have fit in nicely on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin and Drury's depth scoring has provided the Avalanche with exactly what they're looking for.

Colorado is fourth in the Central division as it holds the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 60 points.

The new-look Avalanche will continue to build their chemistry on Friday when they host the St. Louis Blues. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Ball Arena.

