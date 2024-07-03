NHL insider Frank Corrado believes post-free agency Maple Leafs would outperform their previous roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs front office has been hard at work bolstering the team's roster on the heels of a first-round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While fans were undoubtedly disappointed with the team's Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins, NHL insider Frank Corrado believes that the team has only gotten better since the start of free agency.

In addition to retaining their core four, the team has added some depth to their roster by signing Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis, and Cedric Pare, who is on a two-way deal. In addition, the team also re-signed Max Domi and extended Joseph Woll to a three-year extension.

While the team may not be positioned as favorites to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup based on their current roster, NHL Insider Frank Corrado believes that the current Maple Leafs roster is better than last year's.

During a recent episode of "First Up," Corrado spoke about the offseason moves the Maple Leafs have made this summer. As he explained, the team has improved in multiple areas.

"Their blue line is better. I think their goaltending tandem is probably going to be better. And I guess you would have to take a look up front and say, is Bobby McMann ready to replace what Tyler Bertuzzi was in the top six? He could make a very compelling point that he is."

"Nick Robertson, if you actually give him more of an opportunity can he give you some scoring higher in that lineup or midway in that lineup? So, you know, to kind of answer your question on paper, it seems like they've checked off some boxes that would lead you to believe that it is a better team than last year."

Looking at the Toronto Maple Leafs' odds to win the Stanley Cup, and the Atlantic Division next year

As previously mentioned, the Maple Leafs have not only retained core players but also added some depth to their roster. Despite that, the team has some big contracts on the books that could limit them as they look to make waves this offseason.

Currently, the Maple Leafs have the third-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +700, with the Florida Panthers sitting in first with +400 odds. Just behind them, the New Jersey Devils sit in second place with +500 odds.

With that in mind, the Maple Leafs sit in seventh place overall when looking at teams with the best odds to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup. Below are the odds for the top 10 teams, courtesy of FanDuel.

(Odds are current at time of publication in July 3, 2024)

Florida Panthers: +900

Edmonton Oilers: +900

Dallas Stars: +1000

New Jersey Devils: +1100

Colorado Avalanche: +1100

Carolina Hurricanes: +1400

Toronto Maple Leafs: + 1500

New York Rangers: +1500

Vegas Golden Knights: +1800

Nashville Predators: +2000

In the case of the Atlantic Division, Toronto sits in second place behind the Florida Panthers. Per FanDuel, the defending Stanley Cup champions are set to enter the season as the favorites to win the Atlantic Division with +200 odds, followed by the Leafs with +310 odds.

With offseason moves flying across the league, it will be interesting to see how the Leafs' offseason moves impact the odds as we make our way through the summer.

