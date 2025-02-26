NHL insider Frank Corrado floats blockbuster trade involving Toronto Maple Leafs and $52,000,000 Blues superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently leading their division and are well on their way to the playoffs. They're considered contenders this season, and that could make them active before the trade deadline passes.

Frank Corrado, a hockey insider, believes those factors should entice Toronto to be aggressive. He says a team with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander in their primes should try to build a dominant squad to take advantage of that.

The NHL analyst said on First Up (8:20):

"I have two bullies who can win me a game on a night-to-night basis, barring health. If there was ever a year where you were going to part with your blue-chip prospects and a first-round pick and get someone that you think is a difference-maker in your lineup, this is the year to do it."

Corrado said St. Louis Blues star Brayden Schenn "checks a lot of boxes" for what Toronto needs and believes the eight-year, $52 million signee would be perfect.

"Someone with some grit, someone you know a middle, fixed center man who can obviously play as well and play with the puck," Corrado said of Schenn. "Who knows what Craig Berube wants and how to, you know, play Craig Berube-style hockey, good leadership, a guy who's won before. Like, there's all these boxes that get checked off."

Schenn played for coach Craig Berube with the St. Louis Blues, and he would mesh well with his system in Toronto in Corrado's eyes.

Toronto Maple Leafs star's injury could shake up plans

William Nylander, one of the key players Frank Corrado highlighted, did not play in overtime against the Bruins on Tuesday. Corrado said health was key.

Nylander suffered an injury and could be seen during the extra period holding his wrist.

William Nylander got hurt for the Toronto Maple Leafs (Imagn)

Craig Berube said via Sportsnet:

"[He] just came back and something was bothering him. So, he didn't go in the overtime."

Nylander played in all three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off, but he may miss some time moving forward depending on his diagnosis. This could force the Toronto Maple Leafs to try and add another piece to offset the injury.

