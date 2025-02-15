NHL insider Frank Seravalli floats Toronto Maple Leafs mock trade for $5,100,000 Montreal Canadiens forward 

With the March 7 NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching, trade rumors are heating up around the league. One intriguing possibility floated by NHL insider Frank Seravalli is a deal that would send Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Evans, who is in the final year of a three-year, $5,100,000 contract, has 11 goals and 27 points through 56 games so far this season.

In Seravalli's proposed trade, the Maple Leafs would acquire Evans in exchange for the Florida Panthers' 2025 second-round draft pick and Leafs forward prospect Roni Hirvonen.

"This feels unholy completing a deal between the Leafs and Habs, but it wasn’t that long ago that Montréal sent another third-line center to Toronto [Tomas Plekanec] at the deadline in 2018," Seravalli wrote via dailyfaceoff.com.

"It doesn’t sound the Canadiens are on a path to getting an extension done with Evans, who is now more likely to move than not. The biggest motivator here is fit as the Leafs look to reinvent their third line," he added.

Seravalli further noted that Evans has played a shutdown role for the Canadiens this season alongside Joel Armia and Emil Heineman. Evans also has Stanley Cup Final experience, having suited up in three games for the Canadiens in 2021.

For Montreal, trading Evans before he hits unrestricted free agency next summer would maximize his value. Hirvonen, picked 59th overall by Toronto in 2020, would add another talented Finnish forward to the Canadiens' pipeline.

While an Evans-to-Toronto trade would be unusual for the heated rivals, Seravalli argues it could make sense for both sides ahead of the deadline. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has been open about wanting a reliable two-way forward, and Evans could fit that need.

David Pagnotta weighs in on John Tavares' extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL analyst David Pagnotta weighed in on the rumored contract extension between John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pagnotta reported that while the extension is not yet finalized, the two sides have an agreement in principle on a three-year deal carrying an average annual value of around $7 million. This would represent a significant drop from Tavares' current $11 million cap hit.

"There has been chatter of a three-year extension in place that requires some finetuning, but nobody will confirm. His AAV will drop, likely in the $7 million range," Pagnotta said via thefourthperiod.com.

However, it appears the framework is in place, with Tavares willing to take a discount to remain in Toronto. The center has spent the past seven seasons with the Maple Leafs after signing a seven-year, $77 million contract in 2018.

