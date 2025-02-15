NHL insider Frank Seravalli proposes Edmonton Oilers mock trade for 6-foot-6 fourth-line center 

NHL insider Frank Seravalli has proposed a mock trade involving the Edmonton Oilers, suggesting they acquire Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

With three weeks to go until the March 7 trade deadline, the Oilers are actively looking for a fourth-line center, ideally, who can bring speed to their game. However, McCarron offers a different type of contribution.

"He’s 6-foot-6, he skates well for a big man, and he would add a dash of truculence to the Oilers’ lineup not seen since Zack Kassian," Seravalli wrote.

McCarron has good skating ability for his size and would introduce physicality to the Oilers' lineup. In this proposed deal, Seravalli opted to use the Oilers' own second-round pick in 2026 rather than the second-round pick they received from the St. Louis Blues.

While McCarron's offensive statistics may not be particularly impressive, he is one of the few players who can elevate his value during the postseason. The proposal makes McCarron an intriguing option for the Oilers as they look to bolster their offensive depth.

Michael McCarron has accumulated seven points through two goals and five assists in 46 games while playing on the fourth line this season. The 29-year-old was drafted No. 25 overall in the 2013 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He played for three seasons with the Habs and has been with the Nashville Predators for the last five seasons.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor MvcDavid reflects on best-on-best tournament

Canada kicked off the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden. The tournament marked the first best-on-best hockey competition since 2016, and it has generated significant excitement among fans.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed his anticipation for the event, highlighting the intensity and skill level of the game.

"I've been saying we've been missing best-on-best and that's obviously why," McDavid said via NHL.com. "That's as high-end a game as you're going to find, as fast a game as you're going to find. Skilled, great players doing great things. That's what we've been missing for a decade now. It was a great game all around."

Canada and Team USA are set to clash next in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament on Saturday at Bell Centre in Montreal. The puck is scheduled to drop at 8:00 p.m. ET.

