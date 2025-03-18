NHL insider gets 100% honest about Auston Matthews’ 2-goal performance against Flames after long slump

Auston Matthews ended his slump with two power-play goals in Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-2 win over Calgary Flames. Matthews has three goals in his last two games. The Athletic insider Chris Johnston discussed his performance on the First Up podcast on Tuesday.

Johnston said it was a big confidence booster for Matthews and the Leafs.

"It's got to be a big confidence booster both for him and the team, because this has been a tough year for us, and he was injured early in training camp, and obviously missed that time in November, December of this injury game of four nations," Johnston said. [2:15]

"He's been battling for most of this year to get back to the version of himself, and we're not going to pronounce it after one game, but to see some of the moments he produced in that game, I think it's quite encouraging."

Auston Matthews missed 15 games on two separate occasions in November and December this season. Additionally, he missed the USA's game against Sweden in the 4 Nations in February due to injury concerns.

His injury has been a big reason behind his performance slump. Matthews has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for highest goal totals in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Johnston noted Matthews had a tough season due to injuries, be he has worked hard to return to form.

"I think a lot of what's happened with Auston, or most of it, is really tough, and I don't think it's a lack of performance or preparation kind of issue. But you know, this (playoffs) could be a time where he's able to turn the page," Johnston said.

"And let's face it, I don't think anybody cares. You know, where his statistics ended up. He's got nothing on the prove on the regular season... unlike any that has had during this era."

Auston Matthews has scored six goals and 15 points in his last 12 appearances. Despite his struggles, he remains a key player for Toronto’s first line and power play.

Auston Matthews's performance is a reflection of his recovery from the injury

This is Auston Matthews' first season as Maple Leafs captain. He has 26 goals and 34 assists in 52 games. His numbers are lower than last season when he scored 69 goals. However, he is still a crucial part of the team.

"I can tell you one thing I had heard here in recent weeks ... that he was starting to feel better. And so maybe we're starting to see that on the ice too," Johnston said about his recovery from injury.

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division with a 40-24-3 record. They have been inconsistent this season, partly due to injuries. Their power play ranks seventh in the NHL at 25.3%. They are expected to make a deep playoff run with Craig Berube as their new coach.

