NHL insider gets 100% honest about Nazem Kadri's potential blockbuster trade to 'hungry' Maple Leafs - "He likes it in Calgary"

Nazem Kadri is getting a lot of attention in Toronto, and there are rumors that he could potentially return to the Maple Leafs. Kadri, who plays for the Calgary Flames, is not the same player he was during his early days in Toronto. He has developed into a more complete forward, and last season recorded 35 goals and 32 assists in 82 games.

Kadri spent 10 seasons with Maple Leafs before he was traded in 2019. Since then, he has won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche and remains a reliable top-six forward.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger addressed the talk during a segment on Friday. He explained that Toronto's interest in Kadri is understandable, especially because of the player he has become. However, Dreger pointed out that it’s not as easy as just wanting a reunion.

"When you're hungry for that type of forward, they're just not available. And truth is, Nazem Kadri isn't available," Dreger said, via "First Up." "Not saying that he will, won't be available. Let's see how things go for the Calgary Flames. He likes it in Calgary."

When asked what it would take for the Leafs to bring Kadri back, Dreger gave a straightforward answer. He noted how rare it is to see top-six forwards on the trade market and how high the competition would be if Kadri becomes available.

"That's the problem, right?" Dreger said. "And again, it's a capital if, if Calgary were made available by Craig Conroy, they're not making them available, just to the Toronto Maple Leafs. And when I look around the National Hockey League and all the teams that are looking for, you know, a top six forward man, there'd be a bidding war."

Kadri has completed three seasons with the Flames and is still a key part of their lineup. His 2022 Stanley Cup win with Colorado added to his value, but makes it harder for a team like Toronto to reacquire him. He also has a $7 million cap hit, and a contract running through 2029.

David Pagnotta does not see Nazem Kadri's fit in Toronto roster

Nazem Kadri's return to the Toronto Maple Leafs does not seem logical to NHL insider David Pagnotta. He said that while the Leafs might consider it, the fit isn’t there.

"I think they (Maple Leafs) would entertain it," Pagnotta said on Wednesday, during a conversation with Nick Alberga. "I just don't see a fit with Toronto."

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy wants to stay competitive. That makes it hard to trade a top player like Kadri, who plays a big role in the team's top-six forward group.

"(If) they (Flames GM) want to stay competitive," Pagnotta said. "Then I don't see it (Kadri's trade to Leafs)."

However, if the Leafs pursue Kadri, he could slot in as a second-line center, according to NHL insider Spencer Lazary.

