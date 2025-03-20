NHL insider gets 100% real while comparing Joseph Woll to Anthony Stolarz as Maple Leafs playoff goalie

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger and TSN analyst Mike Johnson discussed Toronto’s goaltending situation on Thursday's episode of the "First Up" podcast. Speaking with hosts Korolnek and Colaiacovo, Johnson talked about Joseph Woll’s performances against the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche, saying that he looked calm and confident on the net.

"He (Woll) was excellent. like there's no doubt, he was very, very good," Johnson said. "He was busy, he was sharp. He was battling for pucks around the front of the net, in the traffic to the scenes, he never looked frazzled, but he looked very calm and comfortable."

Johnson pointed out that Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube must choose a starting goalie for the first game of the playoffs. Many expected Anthony Stolarz to take that role as he has more experience and played in big games with Florida last season.

"I think most people a week ago said that person is going to be Anthony Stolarz while he's playing a little bit better, having been around big games with Florida last year." Johnson said.

On Wednesday, Woll made 38 saves in a 2-1 win over Colorado. In his previous game, he made 24 saves during the 6-2 victory over Flames. Woll's season record is 24-12-0, with a goals-against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .908. He has won five of his last six starts.

"But here they go, wall two games in a row,"" Johnson said. "Give him a start, and he responds by playing brilliantly. So now, this is fascinating."

Stolarz has been important to Toronto this season. He has a 13-8-3 record, with a 2.39 GAA and a .918 SV%. However, he has struggled recently, going 0-3-1 in his last five games.

Mike Johnson talked about the competition level between Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz

Mike Johnson said that if the playoffs started today, Joseph Woll would likely get the Game 1 start but Stolarz will have another chance to prove himself in an upcoming game against the NY Rangers.

"This competition is very healthy, and right now, it would appear as though Joseph Woll would be the guy that would get game one," Johnson said. "And Stolarz is getting hthe tougher assignment, which is tonight in New York against Rangers on a back-to-back.

"He (Woll) puts his best foot forward to be that guy when it comes to the playoffs."

This competition is proving to be good for the Maple Leafs as both goalies are working hard to get a starting spot.

