NHL insider gets 100% real about Lane Hutson's next contract - "You're going to get treated well"

On Thursday, NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy discussed Lane Hutson’s future contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Hutson is in the final year of his three-year rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent following the 2025-26 season. Murphy spoke on "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro" about the Canadiens’ approach.
Murphy said the Habs and Hutson both know he will be treated well when the time comes.
"I don't know when they do it, but I think it's in their back pocket, and Hudson knows that the team knows it's just understood," Murphy said.
"I don't think, I think they said, 'Look, we need to take that next step. We just took a giant step last year. We need to keep going up right now. Let us figure that out. But don't you worry, you're going to get treated well.'"
Lane Hutson had a historic 2024-25 season, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. The 21-year-old registered 66 points (leading all rookies) and 60 assists (tying the rookie defenseman record). He also led rookies in ice time, powerplay assists, and points.
Jimmy Murphy said the Canadiens want to focus on improving before finalizing the extension. And if Hutson has another big season in 2025-26, his value will go up.
"Then they're going to have to pay a lot more," Murphy said. "They'll have no choice, and they're going to have to pay a lot more."
The Canadiens selected Lane Hutson with the 62nd pick in the 2022 NHL draft. He is only the second Canadiens player to win the Calder in the expansion era. Now, Hutson’s play has made him a core piece of the Canadiens’ future.
Dan Rosen's comment on Lane Hutson's contract
On Aug. 1, NHL analyst Dan Rosen said Lane Hutson could get a big deal if he improves, exceeding Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million-a-year contract. The Canadiens signed Dobson on an eight-year, $76 million deal from the New York Islanders.
"Hutson will need a new contract after this season too, and if he builds on his Calder Trophy-winning season it’ll be a mega deal, likely exceeding Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV,” Rosen wrote in his mailbag answer, via NHL.com.
Montreal is bolstering its defense with Hutson, Guhle, Dobson, and Reinbacher. Hutson excelled in the 2024-25 playoffs and showed resilience under pressure. Continued growth could make him one of the top-paid young defensemen.
