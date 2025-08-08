NHL insider gets 100% real about Lane Hutson's next contract - "You're going to get treated well"

On Thursday, NHL analyst Jimmy Murphy discussed Lane Hutson’s future contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Hutson is in the final year of his three-year rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent following the 2025-26 season. Murphy spoke on "The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro" about the Canadiens’ approach.

Ad

Murphy said the Habs and Hutson both know he will be treated well when the time comes.

"I don't know when they do it, but I think it's in their back pocket, and Hudson knows that the team knows it's just understood," Murphy said.

"I don't think, I think they said, 'Look, we need to take that next step. We just took a giant step last year. We need to keep going up right now. Let us figure that out. But don't you worry, you're going to get treated well.'"

Ad

Trending

Lane Hutson had a historic 2024-25 season, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. The 21-year-old registered 66 points (leading all rookies) and 60 assists (tying the rookie defenseman record). He also led rookies in ice time, powerplay assists, and points.

Jimmy Murphy said the Canadiens want to focus on improving before finalizing the extension. And if Hutson has another big season in 2025-26, his value will go up.

"Then they're going to have to pay a lot more," Murphy said. "They'll have no choice, and they're going to have to pay a lot more."

Ad

Ad

The Canadiens selected Lane Hutson with the 62nd pick in the 2022 NHL draft. He is only the second Canadiens player to win the Calder in the expansion era. Now, Hutson’s play has made him a core piece of the Canadiens’ future.

Dan Rosen's comment on Lane Hutson's contract

On Aug. 1, NHL analyst Dan Rosen said Lane Hutson could get a big deal if he improves, exceeding Noah Dobson’s $9.5 million-a-year contract. The Canadiens signed Dobson on an eight-year, $76 million deal from the New York Islanders.

Ad

"Hutson will need a new contract after this season too, and if he builds on his Calder Trophy-winning season it’ll be a mega deal, likely exceeding Dobson’s $9.5 million AAV,” Rosen wrote in his mailbag answer, via NHL.com.

Montreal is bolstering its defense with Hutson, Guhle, Dobson, and Reinbacher. Hutson excelled in the 2024-25 playoffs and showed resilience under pressure. Continued growth could make him one of the top-paid young defensemen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama