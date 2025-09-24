  • home icon
NHL insider gets brutally honest on Easton Cowan making Maple Leafs' opening night lineup

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 24, 2025 17:06 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
NHL insider Mike Johnson questions Easton Cowan’s chances for Maple Leafs opening night (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan has performed well in the preseason, but his chances of making the opening night roster are uncertain. Cowan, a late first-round pick in 2023, has one assist in two games. However, he has shown smart positioning, good passing and strong support on the power play.

NHL insider Mike Johnson spoke on TSN’s Overdrive about Cowan’s chances. He said,

“I don't think they're great, not because he's not talented, because the same problem I just outlined, right? There's too many players, and he's the easiest guy.”

Johnson added that Easton Cowan could play more in the American League, get top-line minutes, and run the power play, which would help him develop.

also-read-trending Trending
"And he can go to the American League and start right power play, 23 minutes, first line, all that stuff that you'd like him to grow into more of, then a lesser role that he had to play to make this lineup. So, it's a challenge. Meaning, I guess playing away from the puck," Johnson continued.
Johnson also noted the importance of speed, saying,

“He’s got to make plays to make a mark, and to do so, he’s got to be fast enough.”
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube also shared his thoughts on Easton Cowan. He praised his play, via The Hockey News, saying,

“I liked Easton’s game. He did a lot of good things. He was physical, played direct, got some opportunities on net.”

Berube added,

“He has abilities out there with making plays and things like that, which he showed me tonight. But, were they the right plays at the right time, which is important.”
He noted Easton Cowan worked hard throughout the game,

“He played direct all game and he worked and hounded, back checked, did a lot of good things.”

Easton Cowan credits Craig Berube for support in Maple Leafs camp

Back on Thursday, Easton Cowan talked about his push to make the Maple Leafs’ roster and last season’s trade rumors. He said, via Sportsnet,

“The summer I had felt great. I put in the work coming into camp. I feel... bigger, stronger and more confident on the ice.”

Cowan said going back to London was “the right call” to improve his offensive skills and learn better puck management under Dale Hunter. He also praised Leafs assistant Craig Berube, saying,

“He knows I’m a young player. He’s very good with encouraging me and giving me that extra boost I need.”

Cowan shows promise, but both Mike Johnson and Craig Berube stress the need for fast skating and smart decision-making. The Maple Leafs see potential, but making the opening night lineup will require Cowan to stand out in games.

