NHL insider gives latest on Mikko Rantanen trade talk involving Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars

With the trade deadline mere hours away and an extension all but off the table, the Carolina Hurricanes are mulling a possible trade of Mikko Rantanen. Given the caliber of the player and the fact that he was traded to the Hurricanes already this season, Rantanen's situation has all eyes on it today.

The Dallas Stars briefly waded into this conversation and a deal was seemingly in place conditionally, but that's no longer the case. TSN insider Darren Dreger provided the latest scoop early Friday morning.

"There is no deal between Dallas and Carolina for Mikko Rantanen," Dreger said. "It appears Carolina may have to go back to the drawing board. Doesn’t mean a deal/extension with Dallas can’t materialize, but it’s not there as of now."

Teams, including the Stars, are wary of trading a haul for Rantanen without being able to sign him to an extension. That's the thing the Hurricanes did earlier this year, and it may have backfired on them.

They sent a package that included Martin Necas to the Colorado Avalanche, and now they're not going to be able to reap the reward of having Rantanen if they trade him.

Hurricanes reportedly have multiple offers for Mikko Rantanen

Frank Seravalli reported on Thursday afternoon that any team calling about Mikko Rantanen has been told he declined to sign the franchise-record $100 million extension that the Carolina Hurricanes offered him.

Mikko Rantanen may not be traded after all (Imagn)

Seravelli said via Daily Faceoff that this leaves Carolina in "the ultimate position of power." He added:

"They have received what sources describe as multiple ‘compelling’ offers for Rantanen and teams still have [hours] to make their best deal. Or, the Canes can keep the true ‘game breaker’ that they’ve been missing for a playoff run in a bracket that appears to set up nicely for them."

Seravelli revealed that it is currently viewed as a "true toss-up" as to whether or not the Canes hold onto Rantanan as an all-but-assured rental or if they try to recoup some of their losses by flipping him. If they do flip him, they're confident that it will be a deal worth doing at this stage.

