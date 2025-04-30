NHL insider gives no-holds-barred take on 'dysfunctional' Canucks, Rick Tocchets's exit - "J.T. Miller bled for that team"

The Vancouver Canucks' 2024-25 season was tumultuous, to say the least.

Ad

After an amazing 2023-24, which saw the team win the Pacific Division and take the Edmonton Oilers to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, it all came crashing down just one year later.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson's rift got so contentious that management was forced to trade Miller to New York. Pettersson then went on to have the worst season of his NHL career, and the Canucks missed the playoffs. And now, in the aftermath of it all, head coach Rick Tocchet decided to step away from the team despite a lucrative contract offer to stay.

Ad

Trending

NHL insider Frank Seravalli was on 'Halford & Brough' on Wednesday afternoon and ripped the Canucks for being a dysfunctional organization. Sportsnet650 shared the full clip of his take on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't think that this has even 1% to do with the Philadelphia Flyers or any other opening, to be honest. I mentioned to you guys before that, when you arrive at the natural breaking point like this with a contract and you have to decide one way or the other to stay or go, it offers you a point of inflection to reflect on where you've been and where you're heading," Seravalli said.

Ad

"And I think, to be honest, the dysfunction that exists in the Vancouver Canucks organization from top to bottom. It repels a lot, and you have some incredibly loyal people. Rick Tocchet, Brock Boeser, go through the list. J.T. Miller bled for that team. They're on their way somewhere else. And the big reason for that is, is right from the very top, and how that filters through everyone else. This is one of the most dysfunctional organizations in the league. It's one of the most dysfunctional organizations in pro sports, that chaos wears on people," Seravalli added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Very strong comments from Seravalli, though hard to argue after everything that has gone down over the last year in Vancouver.

The Canucks could look a lot different in 2025-26

It's difficult to anticipate what else might go down in Vancouver this summer.

J.T. Miller, Rick Tocchet, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko, and Elias Pettersson have formed the core of the Canucks in recent years. They have now all either left the organization or face uncertain futures with the team.

Ad

Miller and Tocchet are gone, while Boeser, a pending UFA, is also very likely headed elsewhere. Demko and Pettersson have struggled with their recent performance and health and could find themselves in trade rumors. And then there's Quinn Hughes, who surely isn't happy about how it's all playing out.

Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin face immense pressure to figure things out this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama