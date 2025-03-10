NHL Insider gives startling insight into Mikko Rantanen trade saga, draws parallels to Brad Marchand’s shocking departure from Bruins

Mikko Rantanen’s trade has been one of the biggest stories this season. On Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman explained how things unfolded between Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche. He also compared it to Brad Marchand’s departure from the Boston Bruins.

"I think this is how it went down from his POV," Friedman said. "It's been reported by many people that he was looking for between 13 and 14 from the avalanche. I think that's true."

Friedman added that Rantanen was looking for a contract between $13 million and $14 million per year from Colorado. Before he was traded, his asking price dropped to $13 million. However, the Avalanche were only willing to offer around $11.75 million.

"The Avalanche said that they were willing to make him the highest-paid winger in the NHL," Friedman said. "The current numbers came around $11.64 (million) plus. So it's right around there."

The gap was too large to bridge. Colorado was also concerned about salary cap issues with big contracts already given to Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

"Basically, what that means that at the time, Rantanen and the avalanche were over a million apart. It's a big gap," Friedman said.

Rantanen wanted to stay in Colorado and was willing to be flexible on his contract. However, Friedman said that the Avalanche did not want negotiations to continue past the trade deadline as they feared he would gain more leverage if talks stretched. While Rantanen hoped to work things out, Colorado already decided to move on.

"So it's clear for me from that (Rantanen-Avalanche) interview, 'OK, I know we're apart, but I'm ready to be flexible.'" Friedman said. "He is clearly not aware of how the avalanche are thinking, 'we're not letting this go past the line.' - He clearly hoped it would work out, and he didn't realize what was going on in the Colorado brain trust."

When the Carolina Hurricanes asked for permission to negotiate with Rantanen, the Avalanche moved forward with a trade.

Friedman compared this situation to Marchand’s exit from Boston. While the details were different, both cases showed that teams would not go past their financial limits.

"'I'm only thinking about Colorado, and I'm going to find a way to work this out and become a member and stay a lifelong member of Colorado Avalanche,'" Friedman said. "Which obviously isn't similar to Brad Marchand. It's not exactly the same situation, but I think it's exactly similar to the mindset marching had."

Boston did not meet Marchand’s contract demands and Colorado took the same approach with Rantanen. In both cases, the players needed time to accept the decision.

Mikko Rantanen's trade saga, which included changing teams twice

Mikko Rantanen was first traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in January as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, his time with Carolina was short, and he only played 13 games with the team, recording six points. On Friday, Carolina traded him to the Dallas Stars. Rantanen signed an eight-year $96 million contract with Dallas. His new deal has an average annual value of $12 million and includes a full no-move clause.

Carolina received Logan Stankoven and four draft picks. The Hurricanes focused on young talent and future assets, while Dallas strengthened its roster for the playoffs. Rantanen has 73 points in 64 games this season. He has scored three points with the Stars in his first two games, scoring two goals.

