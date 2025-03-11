NHL insider gives startling revelation on Mikko Rantanen's contract terms with Colorado Avalanche day before being traded to Hurricanes

NHL insider Frank Seravalli has shared new details about Mikko Rantanen’s contract talks before his trade to the Carolina Hurricanes in January. Rantanen originally asked for $14 million per year before he lowered it to $12 million, but Colorado traded him, unwilling to raise their budget.

On Monday's episode of "The DFO Rundown Podcast," Seravalli said the Avalanche did not agree to Rantanen’s contract request.

"The Colorado Avalanche weren’t willing to go to $12 million a year," Servalli said. "I think, in the end, (Rantanen’s) last communication with Colorado was, they were offering in the 11.5 range or 11.6. He said to them, ‘you know what, I know we’ve been asking for 14 but if we could get to 12, that’ll get the deal done. And I was told he was traded the next day."

Colorado sent Rantanen to Carolina in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Blackhawks. The Hurricanes tried to sign him, but he chose not to stay. They then dealt him to the Dallas Stars before the trade deadline on Friday.

Rantanen signed an eight-year $96 million contract with Dallas. He made his Stars debut on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers, scoring a goal and an assist. In his second game, he scored an empty-net goal in a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Rantanen has 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 64 games this season. He has averaged 21:53 minutes of ice time.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill called Mikko Rantanen "one of the best forwards."

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill spoke about signing Mikko Rantanen to an eight-year contract. The deal begins in the 2025-26 season and has an annual value of $12 million.

“The chance to acquire and extend one of the best forwards in the NHL is an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” Nill said on Friday, via NHL.com. “He demonstrates exceptional skill and vision on the ice and his size, consistency and versatility make him one of the most complete players in the League. Mikko’s experience in the postseason is an invaluable asset to our team as we work toward the goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”

Rantanen has played in seven Stanley Cup Playoffs, all with the Avalanche. He helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022 and has also represented Finland in international tournaments, winning gold at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.

