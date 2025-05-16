NHL insider highlights big 'concern' that led Rick Tocchet to pick Flyers over Penguins - "Echoed Mike Sullivan’s departure"  

NHL insider Josh Yohe explained why Rick Tocchet chose the Flyers over the Penguins. Tocchet wants to win right away, and the Flyers are closer to that goal. According to Yohe, Tocchet was worried about the Penguins because they are still rebuilding and focused on young players. That means the team might struggle for a few years, which Tocchet did not want.

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is working on a long-term plan through the draft and developing prospects. Even though Tocchet talked with Dubas, those talks were only casual.

"Tocchet’s concern about the job echoed Mike Sullivan’s departure," Yohe wrote. "Tocchet wants to win, and he wants to win now. You can argue about how close the Flyers are to winning.

"But the Flyers are further along in their rebuild than the Penguins are. Tocchet didn’t want to find himself in a situation where struggling in the first couple of seasons was OK because the franchise is building. He wants to win now and wasn’t certain that the Penguins are ready for that."

Tocchet received interest from other teams, including the Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins. Seattle was an option because his son lives there, and he knows the team president, Ron Francis. But Tocchet has a strong connection to the Flyers, where he used to play and was a captain. He is also friends with Flyers president Keith Jones.

Tocchet prefers coaching in the Eastern Conference, which made the Flyers' job more appealing.

Flyers GM praises Rick Tocchet’s ability to develop players

The Flyers named Rick Tocchet their 25th head coach. Tocchet has coached in the NHL for nine seasons, most recently with the Vancouver Canucks.

Last season, he won the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year. Tocchet led the Canucks to a division title and strong playoff runs. He also helped the Penguins win two Stanley Cups as an assistant coach.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere said Tocchet connects well with players and helps young talent grow.

"Rick’s ability to teach and understand his players, combined with his passion for winning, brings out the best in young players at different stages of their development and has earned the respect and confidence of highly talented All-Stars and veteran players alike,” Briere said (via NHL.com).

As a player, Rick Tocchet spent 18 seasons in the NHL and scored 440 goals. He holds the Flyers' record for penalty minutes and was a three-time All-Star.

