NHL insider highlights how Maple Leafs' cap move hints at Mitch Marner's return to ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a strategic roster move involving star forward Mitch Marner, hinting at his imminent return to the ice.

The club announced on Saturday morning that Marner has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for what they term "roster-related reasons."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman sees this move as a cap management decision. Friedman's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, indicated that Marner is eligible to return to action as early as the upcoming week.

"Cap move. Marner eligible to come off tomorrow and play this week"

According to Leafs PR, Marner's placement on LTIR is retroactive to March 7, a move described as being for "roster management purposes."

This retroactive designation suggests that Marner's mandatory time off the active roster will align with the club's game schedule, potentially allowing him to return for the Leafs' next match following Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Marner's absence from the lineup contributed to the Leafs' injury difficulties, which include numerous key players out.

Defensemen Morgan Rielly, Joel Edmundson, Timothy Liljegren and forward Calle Jarnkrok are temporarily out due to injuries. This has resulted in significant roster changes, leaving the Leafs with only three healthy defensemen.

The Leafs' cap situation was tight before Marner's LTIR designation, with minimal available space to add another player to the roster. By moving Marner to LTIR, the club gains the flexibility to recall defenseman Marshall Rifai from the Toronto Marlies without the need to send a player down or risk losing someone on waivers.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner returns to practice after high-ankle sprain, brushing off questions about injury

Mitch Marner has been absent since March 7 due to a high-ankle sprain sustained while playing against the Boston Bruins.

Despite returning to practice, his response to questions about the injury raised eyebrows. Marner brushed off inquiries, saying:

"I've been watching every game. You guys have been talking about it every single game. I think you guys can say whatever you want. It's behind me now. Stuff happened and you just go on from it."

The media reported the injury as a high-ankle sprain, emphasizing Marner's absence and the team's performance without him.