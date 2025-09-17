NHL insider Pierre LeBrun points out the sharp contrast between how Connor McDavid’s contract talks with the Oilers are unfolding compared to Kirill Kaprizov’s negotiations with the Wild.

Kaprizov has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1. Reports surfaced that Kaprizov rejected a record-setting eight-year, $128 million offer. The contract would have carried an NHL-high $16 million annual cap hit. That rejection has fueled questions about his long-term future in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, McDavid hasn’t committed to an extension with Edmonton. But he made it clear that he wants to take his time with the decision.

On TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun said:

“But we just talked about the cordial vibes that remain in the McDavid Oilers conversation. This is not cordial. This is a little more edgy, let's just say, between Kaprizov's agent and GM Bill Guerin." (2:38)

"I think last week was very emotional. And it's not clear what the endgame here is. But what I will say is this, like I don't think the Wild want to negotiate against themselves either.”

LeBrun noted that Kaprizov’s agent, Paul Theofanous, is known as a tough negotiator, and the back-and-forth with GM Bill Guerin has already grown tense.

The Wild believe Kaprizov ultimately wants to stay, but with emotions running high and the gap between sides still wide. Minnesota also feels they’ve already made a groundbreaking offer and are wary of negotiating against themselves.

Even in a shortened 41-game season last year due to injury, Kaprizov scored 25 goals and 31 assists.

Pierre LeBrun on what’s next for Kirill Kaprizov’s contract negotiations

Pierre LeBrun said that it’s hard to gauge things from Kirill Kaprizov’s side, as he hasn’t spoken since the story surfaced. Kaprizov is expected to speak to the media in Minnesota on Thursday when training camp begins.

“So, it'll be interesting to see what he has to say from his side of things. My guess is he'll be very limited in what he has to say and says he's allowing negotiations to be handled by his agent, Paul Theofanous.” LeBrun said.

LeBrun added that teams around the league are watching closely because the situation feels tense and could head in a few different directions.

For now, however, the Wild haven’t asked Kirill Kaprizov for a list of trade destinations and they’re still focused on signing him.

