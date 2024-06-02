NHL insider highlights tax advantages, calls for salary cap exceptions for teams like Maple Leafs

NHL Insider David Alter has highlighted an intriguing correlation between tax advantages and success in the league, with particular emphasis on Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Florida Panthers clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season, Alter pointed out that teams in states with no income tax often enjoy a competitive edge, especially when it comes to making deep playoff runs.

In the past five seasons, a Florida-based NHL team has consistently made it to the Cup Final, showing a unique advantage that Alter humorously suggests could warrant renaming the conference championship.

He wittily dubs it the "no-state conference championship," alluding to the absence of income tax burdens for both the Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alter highlights that under the current NHL collective bargaining agreement, salary cap calculations are based on gross pay rather than net pay. This means that teams in states without income tax enjoy a financial edge in terms of player salaries.

The states without income tax - Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming - have inadvertently become home to teams that consistently perform well. Since 2016, the Stanley Cup Final has predominantly featured at least one team from this category, with only one exception: the St. Louis Blues in 2019, who clinched victory over the Boston Bruins.

"A $3 million NHL player pays nearly $500k more in income taxes in Toronto than they do in Florida. Is it time to adjust the hard salary cap to either allow for a luxury tax or add an offset for higher-taxed markets?" Alter posted on X.

Alter's observation raises questions about the fairness of the current salary cap system.

Toronto Maple Leafs playoff exit sparks trade speculation

Toronto Maple Leafs faced significant scrutiny after another disappointing playoff exit. Changes were imminent, starting with the removal of coach Sheldon Keefe. Speculation arose about potential trades involving key players like John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly. However, complications arise due to their negotiated no-movement clauses, limiting trade options.

Suggestions of employing hardball tactics to coerce players into waiving these clauses were criticized for being short-sighted and failing to consider long-term consequences, as outlined by negotiation experts.

The Maple Leafs face a dilemma: whether to prioritize short-term gains with hardball tactics or uphold ethical standards and honor negotiated agreements, understanding the impact on future negotiations and the team's reputation.

Ultimately, achieving success in negotiations requires adopting three-dimensional strategies and understanding negotiation as an ongoing ethical process, rather than a finite game of short-term victories.