NHL insider links $76,000,000 star D-man to Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets following trade request

The Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets are two of the many teams shopping for a defenseman ahead of the trade deadline. One name that has recently appeared in the rumor mill and could suit what they're looking for is Seth Jones.

Ad

Jones' days as a Chicago Blackhawk appeared to be numbered. The star defenseman recently spoke in an interview with Blackhawks reporter Ben Pope, where he shared that he's been discussing the possibility of a trade with general manager Kyle Davidson.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun spoke about the situation involving Seth Jones and the Blackhawks during Monday's edition of "The Athletic Hockey Show" podcast. He speculates about the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets as fits for the blueliner:

Ad

Trending

"I think the team that probably would make a lot of sense for Seth Jones is actually Columbus, because they have cap room and they know him, but I don't know if he can go back. I would think Dallas is a team.

"My guess is that Seth Jones would love to go to a contender, team with injuries, a team with LTIR flexibility, but again, at what number?"

Ad

LeBrun added:

"And you know, the challenge for Dallas would be. Sure they can make it work this year because of the LTIR flexibility. There's some salary cap juggling there in Dallas post this season, but not at the moment."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jones has produced 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) through 40 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

The 30-year-old was traded to Chicago in a blockbuster deal during the 2021 NHL offseason, and soon after signed an eight-year, $76,000,000 contract with the team.

He's in the third year of that contract, and his fourth season as a Blackhawk. His time in Chicago has been difficult, to say the least, with the team finishing in the bottom six of the league standings in every season.

Ad

Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets are obvious fits for Seth Jones

If Seth Jones were to get traded, the Dallas Stars and Columbus Blue Jackets would make a lot of sense as landing spots.

Jones is an Arlington, Texas, native and would certainly welcome a move to his hometown. The Dallas Stars (37-18-2) have the third most points in the NHL (76 points) and are legit Stanley Cup contenders. The only issue could be fitting his $9.5 million average annual value in under the salary cap.

Ad

The Columbus Blue Jackets are another obvious fit. Jones is very familiar with the team having spent six seasons in Columbus from 2015 to 2021.

He enjoyed several of the best seasons of his career during that time and could potentially reunite with superstar defenseman Zach Werenski. Not to mention, cap space would be no issue for the Blue Jackets.

For now, Seth Jones is a Blackhawk and will be in Utah to face the Hockey Club on Tuesday night. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Delta Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles