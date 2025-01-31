NHL insider links Auston Matthews’ USA captaincy for 4 Nations Face-Off to Maple Leafs’ playoff success

Auston Matthews has been named captain of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. This will be his first time representing the U.S. internationally since joining the NHL in 2016. He will be joined by alternate captains Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy.

Before the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, Matthews was named the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, replacing John Tavares.

During Friday's episode of the "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo" podcast, TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger believes this captaincy could motivate Matthews.

"Matthews, first and foremost, with the success of his team and trying to win a Stanley Cup, right at the top of the list," Dreger said. "And then, yes, of course, playing for your country is an honor, and it's a big deal," Dreger said, "So he's healthy. That's number one. Now he is the celebrated captain of Team USA, Captain America. No pun intended.

"So if he leads that group, and that's going to be a tall ask. So Matthews goes as a successful tournament, yeah, maybe the Americans win. Maybe they don't, but they go deep, as we would expect that they would."

Dreger suggested that if Matthews leads Team USA to a successful tournament, it could boost his confidence for the NHL playoffs.

"Well, what do you think that's going to do?" Dreger said. "That's going to motivate him, give him a taste at a big stage. So then he comes back, and he's motivated for the final leg with the leech and leading the Toronto Maple Leafs deep into the playoffs."

Matthews has played for Team USA in past international tournaments, winning gold at the Under-17 and Under-18 World Championships. This season, he has scored 38 points (20 goals and 18 assists). Last year, he recorded his career-high 69 goals.

Team USA's general manager Bill Guerin announced Auston Matthews as their captain

Team USA general manager Bill Guerin expressed his excitement about having Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy lead the team.

"We are thrilled to have Auston, Matthew and Charlie leading our team at the 4 Nations Face-Off," Guerin said on Friday, via NHL.com. "They all bring leadership skills in different ways, and together represent the drive, desire and passion we need in not only representing our country but in helping achieve our ultimate goal."

The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. The tournament will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Matthews and Team USA will play their first game against Finland on Feb. 13.

