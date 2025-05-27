NHL insider lists Maple Leafs' $60,000,000 star on offseason trade targets alongside Chris Kreider, Rasmus Andersson

Morgan Rielly is the longest-tenured player on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The first-round pick (fifth overall) from the 2012 draft just wrapped up the 12th season of his NHL career. It's been, for the most part, a very successful tenure in Toronto for Rielly; however, 2024-25 was a struggle.

In his first year under new head coach Craig Berube, Rielly saw his numbers and ice time drop to their lowest marks since the 2016-17 campaign. The 31-year-old recorded 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 82 games, while seeing his role on the number one power play dissipate.

He looked more like himself in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but after another disappointing exit for the Maple Leafs, everything is on the table. Speculation ramped up to another level on Tuesday afternoon when NHL insider Frank Seravalli ranked Morgan Rielly at number 15 on his top 20 offseason trade targets board, along with names like Chris Kreider and Rasmus Andersson.

He shared the link to the article on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Leafs need a puck-moving defenseman, someone who can help get them out of trouble efficiently and exiting the zone with more ease. Rielly isn’t that anymore. He’s been a fine playoff contributor, surprisingly enough, but he isn’t an effective quarterback on the first power play unit and his game showed significant signs of slowing down this season. Should the Leafs make a move before that contract becomes onerous?" Seravalli wrote.

Morgan Rielly just completed the third season of the eight-year, $60,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2021.

Morgan Rielly didn't want to think about leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs after the season

Following the Maple Leafs' blowout 6-1 loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, Morgan Rielly was one of several key players asked about his future with the team.

Team reporter David Alter shared what Rielly had to say in an article for The Hockey News. He posted the article on X.

"That's not what I'm thinking about right now... There's always change; every summer, every offseason is different. As a player, I think sometimes it's best not to speculate on what may or may not happen. So for us, I mean for me individually, you want to focus on what you can do to come back a better version of yourself at the next training camp," Rielly said.

Expand Tweet

It shapes up to be an extremely interesting offseason in Toronto, with the potential for the beginning of a new era of Maple Leafs hockey.

