NHL insider makes big Connor McDavid contract prediction following Kirill Kaprizov's record-breaking extension

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 30, 2025 20:31 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Connor McDavid’s contract future amid Kirill Kaprizov's new extension (image credit: IMAGN)

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s contract future continues to be a major topic in the NHL. Kirill Kaprizov signed an eight-year $136 million extension with Minnesota on Tuesday, which has raised questions about McDavid’s next contract with Edmonton.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli highlighted that McDavid may want more. However, he also noted that the Oilers cannot easily afford that number.

"I have to think McDavid will want more," Seravalli said on Tuesday, via B/R Open Ice. "They can't, I don't think the Edmonton Oilers can afford to go more. In fact, I don't think on their cap that they can really even afford to go 17 million, um, because of all the other deals that they've got."
Edmonton already has several expensive contracts in its books. Leon Draisaitl earns $14 million, Evan Bouchard makes over $10 million and Darnell Nurse gets $9.25 million, while Stuart Skinner will also need a raise. Seravalli acknowledged that these deals would limit the team’s flexibility.

"It all just adds up and stacks up, and the cap increases just can't come soon enough for Edmonton to catch up and finally get some breathing room," Seravalli said.
However, Seravalli pondered over McDavid's desire to have the best team around him to have a real chance of winning. He has not signed a contract extension because he wants proof that the Oilers can stay competitive. Success in the last two years does not guarantee future results.

"The other part that we know is true with Connor McDavid, which is that he wants to have the best team around him and an authentic chance to win," Seravalli said.
"That's what's holding him up from signing a contract extension with the Oilers, is that he wants sort of tangible proof that just because the Oilers have been successful the last two years, is not necessarily an indicator of future success"

The team is older, short on prospects and has traded draft picks. The salary cap situation also looks difficult, so creativity is needed. McDavid is focused on being in a strong position to compete, and matching Kaprizov's contract may not make sense for him given these concerns.

"So he's looking at that and saying, 'I want to be in the most competitive situation possible,'" Seravalli said. "And signing for 17, so just to match Kaprizov, I don't know that makes a ton of sense for him to live up to the other part of his deal."
Connor McDavid's serious comments about pending extension with Oilers

Connor McDavid is in the final year of his $100 million contract signed in 2017. The clock is ticking, but he is taking his time to negotiate a deal that is fair and also helps the Edmonton Oilers compete.

"When you’re trying to plan the next three, four, seven, nine years of your life, you don’t just dream it up in one day, you take your time, talk it over, think about it some more, talk it over again," McDavid said on Sept. 5, via NHL.com. "You only get one chance to do it and to do it right, and that leads to taking your time with it, and that’s where it’s at."

McDavid has also mentioned that his only goal is to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have reached the final in back-to-back seasons, but lost to the Florida Panthers twice. Despite having consecutive 100-point seasons, a championship has remained elusive for McDavid.

