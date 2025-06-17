NHL insider makes bold claim about Mitch Marner's relationship with Maple Leafs - "Brad Treliving is frustrated by the process"

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. NHL insider Darren Dreger shared his thoughts on Marner’s situation with the team.

On Tuesday morning's First Up podcast, Dreger said Marner has not told the Leafs he wants to leave. However, he added that the relationship between Marner and the team doesn’t seem close right now.

"As a free agent, he has earned the right to look around and see what other options he has," Dreger said. "I don't believe that he's flat out told Brad Treliving, 'I have no interest in coming back.' Don't bother. But, you know, I don't get the sense that there's been a whole lot of love back and forth either."

Dreger hinted that at this point, Marner and the front office are not engaged in frequent discussions regarding his extension.

Marner can sign with any team offering him the contract of his choice after July 1. He has avoided committing to the Leafs publicly and didn't sign with the team during the regular season.

Dreger believes general manager Brad Treliving may be frustrated.

"Maybe Brad Treliving is frustrated by the process," Dreger said. "(But) this guy has earned his right to free agency, so why wouldn't he take his time to look at everything that is presented in front of him, and if that includes Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs, putting something together that makes sense, then maybe, maybe he would consider it."

Mitch Marner and Leafs' GMs' comments about his future in Toronto

After the Maple Leafs lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the second round, Mitch Marner was asked publicly about his future in Toronto.

“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said, via NHL.com in May. “I loved being here … I’ve been so grateful.”

Since then, Marner's silence has raised questions, suggesting that he intends to test the market when free agency opens.

Brad Treliving also told fans to prepare for any potential outcomes after the organization again saw its Stanley Cup dream get shattered in the postseason. Treliving said that both sides are still talking and that Marner has a say in what happens next.

"We're going to meet as a staff," Treliving said. "You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

For now, both Mitch Marner and the Leafs are taking time to decide what comes next.

