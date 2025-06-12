NHL insider makes bold Stanley Cup final prediction highlighting importance of Oilers-Panthers Game 4 - "This is essentially the series"

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers could decide the outcome of the series. NHL insider James Duthie shared this view and said the difference between a tied series at 2-2 and being down 3-1 is huge.

"The difference between two, two, and three, one is so massive, especially when the trailing team has home ice advantage." Duthie said on Thursday, via the "First Up" podcast.

The Oilers are coming off a rough Game 3 loss, losing 6-1, as penalties and discipline issues cost them early. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back, and Edmonton gave up three power-play goals and couldn’t stay out of the penalty box. Emotions ran high in the third period, and the game got out of control.

Duthie believes that if the Oilers win Game 4 on the road, the series will be winnable for them. However, if they lose, he doesn’t see them coming back against Florida.

"So you know, if the Oilers can pull this out tonight, suddenly, it's the best of three with two games at home, and it's very doable," Duthie said. "And if they lose, I don't think there's any chance they're gonna win three in a row, even though they won three in a row last year to get it even. I don't think there's any possibility they're doing that against the Panthers.

"So to me, this is essentially the series. Now, (if) the Oilers win, the Panthers could still win the Cup obviously, but I think the Oilers would have a bit of a leg up. But if the Panthers win tonight, I think it's over."

At the start of the season, there were talks around the league that there's no way Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will get denied the Stanley Cup two years in a row. However, Duthie believes the Panthers might be able to do it because of how good they are playing.

Despite the tough Game 3 loss, the Oilers still have a chance to split the series on Thursday. A win would tie it and send the series back to Edmonton with renewed hope. But if they fall again, Florida will be one win away from the Stanley Cup, and Edmonton will be in deep trouble.

Oilers criticized for misleading media about practice day

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers surprised the media by holding a practice they earlier said would not happen. Reporters were told only healthy scratches would skate, so many did not attend. However, 16 players practiced.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug said this was likely to avoid too much attention during the Stanley Cup. Sportsnet's Mark Spector shared Rishaug's tweet, mentioning that the team misled reporters and called it "subterfuge."

"Oilers pull a fast one on the Stanley Cup media contingent, claiming an off day for the players. Then they skated. Subterfuge," Spector tweeted.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch also spoke on Zoom, which limited access. Edmonton seemed to focus on its game, but the media did not like how the situation was handled.

