NHL insider makes concerning playoff prediction for Minnesota Wild despite massive Kirill Kaprizov contract

NHL insider Matt Larkin raised concerns about the Minnesota Wild’s playoff chances this season, despite signing Kirill Kaprizov to a major contract. The team announced an eight-year $136 million extension for the star forward on Tuesday, paying him $17 million per season starting in 2026-27.

Ad

However, Larkin predicted that the Wild could miss the playoffs. Injuries will be a challenge, especially the absence of right winger Mats Zuccarello, who will miss seven to eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Minnesota also did not make many major signings, which could make it hard to compete with teams like Utah in a tight playoff race.

"After making Kirill Kaprizov a $17-million man starting next season, the Minnesota Wild miss the playoffs this season," Larkin wrote on Friday, via Daily Faceoff. "It may come down to the final day, but a team that didn’t make enough splashy summer additions and must spend a good chunk of the season without Mats Zuccarello will get leapfrogged by Utah."

Ad

Trending

Rookie defenseman Zeev Buium, drafted at No. 12 in 2024, will be an interesting player to watch, but the team may still struggle without depth.

"Defenseman Zeev Buium nonetheless will be a treat to watch as a rookie, while Kaprizov will post some stellar individual numbers," Larkin wrote.

Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s leading offensive player since joining the NHL. Wild general manager Bill Guerin called the contract “the biggest one in franchise history.” He highlighted that every player is important, but keeping Kaprizov was especially crucial.

Ad

“Kirill is our franchise player,” Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com.

Kirill Kaprizov says "last contract" after signing with Wild

After signing his eight year extension with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Kirill Kaprizov noted that it could be his last in hockey.

"It's long, so many years, and I'm not too young, and it's probably like maybe my last contract in hockey," Kaprizov said, via NHL.com. "I don't know, we'll see, but it's great.

Ad

Kaprizov thanked Minnesota for supporting him on and off the ice. He is happy to stay with one team, like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

"I'm just happy to keep doing what we do and just winning here,"Kaprizov said. "I believe one day (the Stanley Cup) is coming."

Kaprizov was plagued by injury last season, as he was limited to just 41 games. He hopes to help the Wild lift the Stanley Cup soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama