NHL insider makes concerning playoff prediction for Minnesota Wild despite massive Kirill Kaprizov contract

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 04, 2025 17:45 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
NHL insider questions Wild’s playoff chances despite Kirill Kaprizov’s huge contract (image credit: IMAGN)

NHL insider Matt Larkin raised concerns about the Minnesota Wild’s playoff chances this season, despite signing Kirill Kaprizov to a major contract. The team announced an eight-year $136 million extension for the star forward on Tuesday, paying him $17 million per season starting in 2026-27.

However, Larkin predicted that the Wild could miss the playoffs. Injuries will be a challenge, especially the absence of right winger Mats Zuccarello, who will miss seven to eight weeks with a lower-body injury. Minnesota also did not make many major signings, which could make it hard to compete with teams like Utah in a tight playoff race.

"After making Kirill Kaprizov a $17-million man starting next season, the Minnesota Wild miss the playoffs this season," Larkin wrote on Friday, via Daily Faceoff. "It may come down to the final day, but a team that didn’t make enough splashy summer additions and must spend a good chunk of the season without Mats Zuccarello will get leapfrogged by Utah."
Rookie defenseman Zeev Buium, drafted at No. 12 in 2024, will be an interesting player to watch, but the team may still struggle without depth.

"Defenseman Zeev Buium nonetheless will be a treat to watch as a rookie, while Kaprizov will post some stellar individual numbers," Larkin wrote.

Kaprizov has been Minnesota’s leading offensive player since joining the NHL. Wild general manager Bill Guerin called the contract “the biggest one in franchise history.” He highlighted that every player is important, but keeping Kaprizov was especially crucial.

“Kirill is our franchise player,” Guerin said on Tuesday, via NHL.com.

Kirill Kaprizov says "last contract" after signing with Wild

After signing his eight year extension with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, Kirill Kaprizov noted that it could be his last in hockey.

"It's long, so many years, and I'm not too young, and it's probably like maybe my last contract in hockey," Kaprizov said, via NHL.com. "I don't know, we'll see, but it's great.
Kaprizov thanked Minnesota for supporting him on and off the ice. He is happy to stay with one team, like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

"I'm just happy to keep doing what we do and just winning here,"Kaprizov said. "I believe one day (the Stanley Cup) is coming."

Kaprizov was plagued by injury last season, as he was limited to just 41 games. He hopes to help the Wild lift the Stanley Cup soon.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
