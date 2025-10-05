NHL insider makes jaw-dropping 2026 Olympics prediction for Team USA

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina are less than a year away, and Team USA is already starting to take shape. NHL players will return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, and many believe this American team has a strong chance to win gold. NHL insider Matt Larkin even predicted that Team USA would defeat Canada and finally end its long wait for a best-on-best title.

Larkin’s belief comes from how close the United States came earlier this year at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Even without Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy, and with Matthew Tkachuk not fully healthy, the Americans pushed Canada to overtime in the final before losing 3-2 on a goal by Connor McDavid. The U.S. showed it could match Canada’s skill and play at the same level. Larkin wrote that with everyone healthy and a complete lineup, Team USA could go all the way this time.

“The American men finally break their best-on-best drought and capture gold at the 2026 Olympics," Larkin wrote in his column for Daily Faceoff on Saturday. "Team USA had no Quinn Hughes, no Charlie McAvoy and a husk of Matthew Tkachuk at the 4 Nations Face-Off and still came within a single shot of winning the tournament. This time, their peerless depth, not to mention their physicality, will get them to the summit, taking down Canada in the rematch.”

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com also shared his early prediction for Team USA’s roster. The forward group could include Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, and both Tkachuk brothers, along with Jason Robertson, Cole Caufield, and Tage Thompson. This gives the U.S. more scoring options compared to the lineup at the 4 Nations tournament.

On defense, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy will be key additions. Hughes, captain of the Vancouver Canucks, is among the top defensemen in the league and moves the puck well. McAvoy brings steady play and leadership from the Boston Bruins. They will be joined by Seth Jones, Jaccob Slavin, and Brock Faber, forming a balanced and dependable blue line.

Larkin believes this American roster is deeper than Canada’s, with four strong forward lines and a solid defense. At the 4 Nations tournament, Canada’s experience made the difference, but this time, the U.S. looks more prepared and confident.

Bill Guerin is confident Team USA can win gold at the 2026 Olympics

In the first week of August, Bill Guerin said that Team USA’s main goal for the 2026 Olympics is to win gold. The general manager explained that it has been too long since the U.S. won a best-on-best tournament. He shared that his own experience as a player taught him what works in short tournaments.

Guerin praised the team’s effort during the 4 Nations Face-Off, where the U.S. lost to Canada in overtime. He said the Olympic roster will not be about selecting only star players but finding the right mix that works together as a team.

“We have a good foundation,” Guerin said via NHL.com, adding that he feels confident about Team USA’s direction for Milan-Cortina.

The gold medal game will be played on February 22, 2026, the same date Team USA last won Olympic gold in 1980.

