  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Canada Hockey
  • NHL insider makes shocking Brad Marchand prediction for Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster headlined by Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby

NHL insider makes shocking Brad Marchand prediction for Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster headlined by Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby

By Jackson Weber
Modified Jun 16, 2025 14:55 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Championship Game - Source: Imagn
NHL: Brad Marchand - Source: Imagn

Brad Marchand has been a staple of Hockey Canada for the last decade.

Ad

The longtime Bruins star was a key cog in Canada's 2016 World Championship gold medal, their 2017 World Cup gold medal, and most recently their 4 Nations Face-Off victory.

Marchand has also been at the forefront of the hockey world over the last several months, helping lead the Florida Panthers in their pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cups.

His decorated resume and success when representing his country, along with his resurgent play in these playoffs, have many wondering whether Brad Marchand could once again be among the first six players named to Team Canada's 2026 Winter Olympic roster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite all of that, TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston still doesn't think it's enough for Marchand to be one of the first six selected. First Up shared the clip of his take on X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't think you're gonna debate Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, or Cale Makar. And, yeah, I think Point is pretty obvious. Just because they did this for the 4 nations, everything went well at the four nations. Now the sixth player, included last year in that first six, was Brad Marchand, of all people. And I actually believe that he won't be named today as part of being done, and obviously, what he's doing in the playoffs is going to help his cause," Johnston said (16:52).
Ad
"But at his age and coming off a season where he did have injuries, you know, I think they're just gonna want to take the next few months to see what he's got in his game. He's very much in the mix for a spot on the roster, but they don't have to name the team until December 31, and so I think they'll go with someone younger in the sixth spot," Johnston added.
Ad
Ad

Marchand was among the first six chosen for Team Canada's 4 Nations roster along with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Brayden Point.

Brad Marchand is firmly in contention for the Conn Smythe Trophy

It's been remarkable to see how well Brad Marchand has played for the Florida Panthers this postseason. The 37-year-old has racked up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games, including three game winners and other clutch tallies among them.

Ad

His performance has garnered the attention of the oddsmakers, as the FanDuel Sportsbook has Marchand (+440) with the second-shortest odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy. Only Sam Bennett has shorter odds at -165.

Marchand's main focus, however, is on winning the Stanley Cup in Game 6 against the Oilers on Tuesday night in Florida. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

About the author
Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber

Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.

Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.

When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Jackson Weber
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications