NHL insider makes startling revelation about Alexander Nikishin's two-year contract with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes officially signed defenseman Alexander Nikishin to a two-year, $1,850,000 entry-level contract on Friday morning.

Nikishin has long been viewed as one of the best prospects in hockey, ranked third on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's most recent top-50 NHL-affiliated prospects list.

The Russian blueliner had spent the last three seasons of his hockey career playing for St. Petersburg SKA of the KHL (Russian professional hockey league). And we're now learning that while he was tearing up the KHL, other teams around the NHL were curious as to why the now 23-year-old had yet to sign a contract with the Hurricanes.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that teams were calling Carolina looking to pry Alexander Nikishin away amidst some uncertainty surrounding his future with the team.

"Such a significant addition for the 'Canes. Some NHL teams had tried to trade for his rights the last few years but Carolina hung onto to him, believing this day would finally come," LeBrun wrote.

The Hurricanes are surely glad to have held onto their third-round pick (69th overall) from the 2020 draft. He'll immediately be expected to step into a key role on the blueline heading into the playoffs.

Alexander Nikishin finishes his career with St. Petersburg SKA, having racked up 157 points (45 goals, 112 assists) over 193 combined games. Incredible production from a defenseman in his early 20s at the KHL level.

It's unknown when Alexander Nikishin will arrive in Carolina

Despite the contract agreement, Alekander Nikishin's timeline to make his Carolina Hurricanes debut remains up in the air.

TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun provided the latest on his situation on X.

"Still in flux as to when exactly Nikishin will get to Carolina, team and agent working through immigration/work visa process," LeBrun wrote.

The Carolina Hurricanes have four games remaining in their regular-season schedule before they take on the New Jersey Devils in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He'll preferably get a game or two under his belt prior to the start of the postseason.

Nikishin is unlikely to be in the lineup when the Canes are next in action on Saturday afternoon against the New York Rangers. The puck drops at 3 p.m. EST at the Lenovo Center.

