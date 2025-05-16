NHL insider names Bruins, Kraken, Blackhawks' top targets for head coaching position

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared his thoughts on the coaching searches for the Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken and Chicago Blackhawks on Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast. Friedman also discussed how many candidates each team is considering.

About the Blackhawks, Friedman said,

“One of the names you had elsewhere, they think is on or was on Chicago’s radar.”

That name is Adam Nightingale, who coaches at Michigan State and is with Team USA at the World Championships. Friedman added,

“I think he was another guy who was on Chicago’s radar. Now, Nightingale, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.”

Besides Nightingale, other names linked to Chicago include Mitch Love, Jay Woodcroft, Jay Leach, David Quinn and DJ Smith. Friedman said,

“I kind of wonder if that’s the team that we’re talking about.”

The Blackhawks have not made a clear choice yet.

For the Bruins, Friedman said,

"I’ve heard they’ve interviewed about 15 guys. I asked someone, 'Who do you think Boston’s interviewed?' And the response was, 'Who haven’t they interviewed?'"

Some names he mentioned are Marco Sturm, Leach, Love, Quinn and Don Granato.

"So as I mentioned, Sturm, I assume Leach. I think Love and Sturm are on their list, potentially Quinn, and I'd mentioned Granato too. So I have no doubt there are names I am missing here, but those are some of the names I've heard out there in those particular situations," Friedman said.

The Bruins general manager, Don Sweeney, said Joe Sacco and assistant coach Jay Leach are still in the mix for the job.

The Seattle Kraken reportedly interviewed and offered the head coach position to Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet coached the Vancouver Canucks for two and a half seasons. He led the Canucks to the playoffs once, where they lost a Game 7 to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced that Rick Tocchet will be their new head coach. Friedman's report shows that many teams are working hard to find the right coach.

Bruins hope to improve after missing playoffs in 2024-25

The Boston Bruins had a tough 2024-25 season and missed the playoffs again. Injuries to key players like Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy hurt the team. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak also faced health issues. The team had contract problems that caused distractions.

Coach Jim Montgomery was fired after a slow start. The Bruins made trades and added new players and draft picks. Goalie Jeremy Swayman said the team can do better.

"We know we have better (to give)," Swayman said via NHL.com. "We know what we have to do to have success in Boston. Our fans deserve much more and we deserve much more. That's what we're going to do."

The Bruins have the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft. They hope to be healthy and ready to compete for the playoffs next year.

