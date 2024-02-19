NHL insider names Edmonton, Detroit as next potential cities to host All-Star game

The NHL All-Star game is one of the showpiece events for the league through what is a grueling calendar year of hockey.

The 2024 NHL All-Star game at Toronto was a hit among fans and players alike not only for the skill on display but also the entertainment value it brought to the table, thanks to the likes of celebrities like Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, among others attending the event.

With the game garnering much attention, it's no wonder multiple cities are clamoring to be next on the list to host the mega event.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a hint on the cities that could be in line to host the next iterations of the All-Star event.

While speaking on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman said that the Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Reds Wings are the teams on the radar to get the NHL All-Star Game festivities after 2026.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton, home to the legendary Wayne Gretzky and the iconic Oilers dynasty of the 1980s, boasts a state-of-the-art arena in Rogers Place that delivers a world-class experience for players and fans alike.

With a seating capacity of 18,347, one can expect scores of fans to fill out the stadium to witness the best in hockey take to the ice.

Vancouver Canucks vs Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena

Meanwhile, Detroit can lay claim to Little Caesars Arena. Open to the public in 2017, the multi-purpose arena in Midtown Detroit cost a whopping $862.9 million to construct and boasts a slightly higher seating capacity than Rogers Place at 19,515.

New York Islanders named hosts of 2026 NHL All-Star Game

On Sunday, the NHL announced that the 2026 NHL All-Star Game will be hosted by the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The specific dates and schedule for the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend are yet to be disclosed.

Marking the 69th installment in NHL history, the 2026 All-Star Game will see the return of the event following a one-year hiatus due to the scheduling of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Slated to take place between February 12-20, 2025, the tournament will feature traditional hockey powerhouses such as the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

The All-Star Weekend set to take place in New York will precede the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. This edition of the Olympics will hold special significance for NHL players as it marks their first return to the Olympics since Sochi 2014.