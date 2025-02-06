Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is the leading scorer for his team this season and is currently waiting to sign a contract extension. Similarly, Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen, who recently got traded from the Colorado Avalanche, is also waiting for an extension before free agency.

Speaking on The 4th Period's The Latest, NHL insider David Pagnotta said the Utah Hockey Club wants to add big players and spend money to make it to the playoffs next season.

"They're going to look to see if they can make significant additions now, and if it doesn't work out, it'll lay groundwork for potential moves in the summer and around the draft, before going into free agency," Pagnotta said. "They've a lot of money to burn and ownership is willing to spend."

"They want to make the playoffs. Looks like it's probably out of reach this season, but everything that Bill Armstrong, their GM, is doing now is towards next season, being competitive and then go for big players in the free agenncy market," he added.

Marner is a top forward for Toronto. Since 2016, he has been a strong offensive player. He had 99 points in the 2022-23 season. He is playing in the last season of his six-year, $65.4 million deal.

Rantanen, now with the Hurricanes, is a potent scorer. He had 105 points in 2022-23 and 104 in the following season. His six-year, $55.5 million contract also ends after 2024-25.

Pagnotta said that Utah is preparing to go after Marner or Rantanen in free agency.

"They've got money. They want to spend it, as I said. So whether it's a Rantanen or for Marner, they're gonna go after both of these guys and try to get one of them if they hit the open market on July 1st, at least," Pagnotta said. "That's my read on the situation. And then they'll go from there in terms of other tiers and other guys that are gonna become available."

The team has money to spend and plans to be aggressive in free agency.

A star forward like Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen is needed in Utah

The Utah Hockey Club is doing average in their first season with a record of 22-22-9, placing fifth in the Central Division. However, looking at their stats, their power play success rate is 21.8% (14th in the NHL), and their penalty kill is 82.3% (seventh in the league).

Some minor tweaks and a star forward like Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen could set the team on the track for a playoff spot next season if they fail to do so this season.

"Fantastic market fan base, they've fully embraced it. They're itching for some playoff hockey and they're gonna try to get to it next season," Pagnotta said.

Clayton Keller leads in points (57), assists (39), and goals (18). Utah has shown potential but needs more consistency to compete for a playoff spot.

Mitch Marner will most likely play against the Seattle Kraken

Mitch Marner will play for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Seattle Kraken after missing one game with an injury. NHL insider Jonas Siegel said Marner will play with William Nylander and John Tavares. On the other hand, Max Domi stays with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

Before his injury, Mitch Marner had 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 13 games, while averaging 21:41 of ice time.

