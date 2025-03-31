NHL insider opines on John Tavares’ possible contract extension terms with Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but accomplishing that goal might be easier said than done. The veteran star is getting older, and the Leafs have a lot of contracts to decide about in the near future.

That said, one insider believes there's an avenue for the two sides to come to an agreement. It might take some compromise, but there's a way they can re-up without breaking the bank.

On Monday, Darren Dreger reported on TSN that Tavares is not signing an $11 million AAV contract again with the Leafs, that much is clear early on. He believes a four- or five-year deal for $6-7 million AAV is much more reasonable and doable.

Dreger also noted, as The Athletic's Chris Johnston reported long ago, that the Leafs forward might be open to deferring some money. He'd not be the first NHL player to do so, and that would make it easier for the team to keep him for the rest of his career, something Tavares wants.

The TSN insider said Tavares hasn't ever been the fastest on the ice, but he's reliable, productive and a great faceoff player. Tavares also stays in great shape, so there shouldn't be concerns about how old he's getting. Dreger says Tavares knows the Leafs' situation and will be amenable to allowing other stars to re-sign.

Furthermore, the NHL salary cap is rising, which should give them a little more flexibility to sign Tavares and maintain some of the key pieces they need to contend.

John Tavares praised new Maple Leafs captain

John Tavares was the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs for several seasons, including last year. This year, that role has gone to Auston Matthews, and he has the team on the cusp of a division title.

John Tavares praised new Maple Leafs captain (Imagn)

Despite that, Tavares holds no hard feelings. In fact, after a win over the LA Kings on Saturday, the former captain said via Maple Leafs Daily:

"Papi was tremendous. Everyone else followed suit, winning battles, staying with it, competing hard. You're not going to find more of a complete player in the game like Auston. We all know what a tremendous offensive player and goal-scorer he is, but he makes plays all around the ice."

He praised Matthews' hockey sense, saying he can strip players and read plays so well. Tavares called Matthews a "catalyst and leader" in every way for the Leafs.

